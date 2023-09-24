Sun 17TH Sept 2023, Stories From Arabia Runway SS24 Presents - Montaha Al Ajeel, Runway Show as part of London Fashion Week Collection. ©Olu Ogunshakin / Chris Yates Media
Black PR Presents: Stories From Arabia & Montaha Couture SS24 Catwalk Shows

Black PR is very excited to announce that collective group Stories From Arabia showcased five designers and Montaha Couture collections during the London Fashion Week over the weekend at The Verde Grand Connaught Rooms.

Stories From Arabia runway referred to it as SFA runway, is a platform created in 2017 to highlight the work of designers from Middle East and North Africa. Founded by Jalila El Mastouki, Stories from Arabia’s vision is to highlight and expose the incredible work of designers from Arabia. After ten successful editions, Stories From Arabia continued to create diversity within the London Fashion Week.

This year the Collective group presented fairy tales and enchanting collections from Tahraneh Collection, Neveen Elkady, Fantazya Fashion and Dar Wards.

 
Montaha Couture

Designed by Montaha Aljaheel, Montaha Couture is a part of the platform Stories From Arabia fashion group runway.

For it’s SS24 Collection Montaha Couture mixed traditional and modern designs that express the individuality, character, and style that she is well known for. Her couture designs are an example of the innovation and creativity inherent in her work.

Montaha Couture use of a startling palette of colours for fabrics, playful creative smart touches, and intricating patterns make the designer truly in a class by herself.

