Bishme Cromartie SS24 Debut Runway Show at NYFW

Titled Faye’s Quantum, my Spring 2024 collection is inspired by the concept of mixing Streetwear with Avant Garde designs.

Bold, feminine and abstract shapes paired with denim cargo pants, hooded draped dresses and romantic ruffled gown skirts, explores the imagination of what “Street Garde“ is.

I wanted the collection to feel sexy, strong, masculine, and feminine at the same time. The collection has a vibe to it that showcases the Bishme Cromartie girl that is always on the go and loves to stand out no matter where she is.



Bishme Cromartie

Photos: Hatnim Lee

ABOUT BISHME CROMARTIE

Bishme Cromartie, born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, was 8 years old when he started sketching his designs. He learned the basics of sewing from his aunt, and after graduating to a sewing machine, began making clothes for friends and family. Since the creation of his clothing line, his bold yet streamlined garments have earned him international acclaim. Vogue declared that his clothing “sculpts and celebrates a woman’s body,” he was a highly regarded contestant on Project Runway Season 17, and he has dressed such clients as Lizzo ,Chloe Bail , Halle Bailey, Saweetie, Karrueche Tran, Jennifer Hudson and Niecy Nash.

Cromartie’s work is confident, sexy, and architecturally captivating. His garments reflect characteristics of the art that inspires him: boundary-breaking, fun, daring, romantic, and socially conscious. His mission as a Black designer is to encourage self-expression, advocate for representation, and shatter the expectations for people of color. His goal is to continue opening doors for all people of color and for his designs to inspire those who may not see themselves in the fashion industry

Bishme Cromartie has been published in Elle, Essence, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Vogue, The Washington Times, and WWD, as well as shown on Bravo and BET.

##

Learn More

@bishme_cromartie

bishmecromartie.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO