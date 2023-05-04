BFYNE Releases New Collection ‘Eden’ with Cinematic Fashion Film Featuring all Black Models

Bfyne has developed a reputation for releasing cinematic fashion films celebrating diversity and dreamy landscapes. Ahead of this swim season Bfyne is releasing their latest collection, Eden. Eden is the beginning, the genesis of everything and this collection is Bfyne’s own interpretation of a melanated woman’s Eden.

A new world where we are represented and recognized Buki Ade, designer and CEO of Bfyne and advocate states “I imagine a world where we (Black women) all belong, we have a seat at the table where you are recognized and appreciated. Eden in my film is a utopia for women by women celebrating women. Eden has never been about a place…it exists in us, in moments, in connection. [To me] Eden is our paradise.”

BFYNE

The Eden collection film showcased pieces on Black models of various shades and sizes. The casting was deliberately focused on Black women by design. “I always make it my goal to highlight black beauty, because we are not really that represented on the runway…I made it my mission to let [people] know that models of color matter.” Buki said when speaking of her latest collection on her IG Documseries. “It’s about the Queen energy that you just project when you’re wearing Bfyne”

Melanated models appear in Buki’s Eden in swim and ready to wear in rich jewel tones, vibrant neons, along with classic neutrals like cream, gold, black, and nudes. Feminine ruffles create statement sleeves along with geometric cutouts meant to accentuate a woman’s natural curves. Pieces were designed to perform double duty as swimwear, but can also be mixed and matched as luxe resort wear. The collection evokes a feeling of feminine and bold luxury with fabrics and silhouettes that are perfectly tailored.

The Eden collection is available online May 2, 2023 @ 12:00pm EST at www.bfyne.com

About BFyne

BFyne is a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand. Every hand-sewn garment has been conceptualized for the fiercely fashion-forward consumer. BFyne designs are for the risk-taking woman in protest of the fashion status quo. Highly regarded for enchanting designs and alluring hues, BFyne swimsuits emphasize your curves with intention. The BFyne experience is meant to leave you inspired and empowered. Since the brand’s inception Bfyne has been seen on celebrities like Alicia Keys, Iman, Alicia Keys, Taraji P Henson, Jordan Dunn, and Beyonce and featured by top publications such as Essence, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, the Fader, Allure, Glamour, Popsugar, Huffington Post, Sports Illustrated and many others. Learn more at www.Bfyne.com and follow us on Instagram at @Bfyne.

About Buki Ade

Buki Ade is a Nigerian American fashion designer. Born and raised in Nigeria, Buki’s family emigrated from Nigeria to the US when she was 8 years old. Being from a traditional Nigerian family, Buki was expected to study medicine and take care of her family with a “guaranteed” income. In fact, she dutifully obliged by enrolling in nursing school. Ultimately, she decided to explore her own creative path.

Growing up, Ms. Ade had ample opportunity to express creativity in her attire. It is common in the Nigerian community to have custom outfits made for special occasions and Ade never failed to push the limits of modern fashion. Even in her teenage years, she didn’t shy away from putting her unique style on everything she wore. Those closest to her could tell you of the many ways she embodied all the makings of a designer at a young age. From distressing jeans, to reconstructing clothing and shoes she had an innate flair for fashion that was undeniable. Receiving her first sketchbook at 12, she became fully aware of her passion for design at 13. As a young girl, Ade recalls learning the basics of sewing by watching her grandmother sew for hours. It could even be said it was in her blood as she often gives credence to her two fashion designer aunts she endearingly refers to as her “superheroes”.

While on vacation one day, Ade was frustrated by the lack of diversity in the design of the swimsuits. None of the options spoke to the Afrocentric exceptionality she desired to present. This, she attributed to the lack of diversity – more specifically the lack of African designers in the industry. Ade stepped in as a solution to this problem with the debut of her first collection in 2013.

Prior to the release of Asante (BFyne’s first Ghanaian kente print swimsuit), Buki refrained from using prints. When Ade and her team decided to push the envelope with that swimsuit, they had no idea the transformative effects it would have on the brand. From there, BFyne released the Sahara collection in 2017. This internet-stopping collection featured swimsuits with traditional dashiki prints. BFyne debuted swimsuit construction the industry had never seen before. The swimsuits were styled to perfection. As if kissed by Midas, models posed dripping in gold jewelry and accessories – a vibe Ade passionately weaves into the entire BFyne aesthetic. In January 2019, their flagship store was opened in Miami, Florida. To date, she’s designed patterns and swimsuits for over 10 collections, and it doesn’t stop there.

