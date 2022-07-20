BFYNE & Models of Color Matter return to showcase Black Beauty On The Runway at Paraiso Miami Swim Week

The Models of Color Matter presents Bfyne show started with a beautiful and emotional fashion editorial video narrated by the brand’s designer, Buki Ade with a love letter to Black Women. Next the lights dimmed and guests were transported into a garden of Eden as the first look hit the runway. BFYNE’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Eden”, exuded inner strength and resilience. The collection’s ochre tones, greens, purples, and browns oozed into the atmosphere and had guests yearning for the next look.

“This collection was inspired by the bright days of a summer garden in Eden. A serene society where imaginations run wild.” says designer Buki Ade.

Models of various shapes, sizes, and shades wore looks showcasing Bfyne’s signature strappy swimwear, African inspired Kaftans, and vibrant ready-to-wear yielding screams and applause from the audience. The collection was also purposefully accessorized with oversized straw hats, beaded accessories and shades from Foster Grant SUN LUV collection taking all of the looks to the next level.

BFYNE is designed for women who want to feel confident, empowered, and beautiful wearing something that best represents who they are. The Nigerian designer wanted “people to leave the show with a piece of this utopia, a piece of this alluring paradise that has a beautiful story to tell.”



“A show like this is important because representation matters. This show was dubbed by many guests and editors in attendance as the ‘Best show of Swim Week’ because it’s more than clothes, it’s a space celebrating underrepresented beauty, Black joy, femininity, and prosperity. In fashion many times we, as Black Women, are given a seat at the table without the utensils to eat, and at this show, we all eat and shine.” said Nicole Doswell, Founder of Models of Color Matter

About BFyne

BFyne is a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand. Every hand-sewn garment has been conceptualized for the fiercely fashion-forward, cultural aficionado you are. BFyne designs are for the risk-taking woman in protest of the fashion status quo. Highly regarded for enchanting designs and alluring hues, BFyne swimsuits emphasize your curves with intention. The BFyne experience is meant to leave you inspired and empowered. Learn more at www.Bfyne.com and follow us on Instagram at @Bfyne.

Buki Ade is the Nigerian American fashion designer behind Bfyne. By utilizing culturally inclusive designs, she has transformed and revolutionized the swimsuit industry.

ABOUT Models of Color Matter Inc.

Models of Color Matter (MOCM) was founded by former modeling agent Nicole Doswell in 2018. Her current role as a casting director, producer and publicist at The Riviere Agency has provided a unique position allowing her to see multiple sides of the industry as a woman of color. She founded the organization as an initiative to increase diversity and equity in fashion and media. The organization aims to initiate more conversations about the underrepresentation of people of color in the media and fashion spaces. Due to systematic racism and built in bias, models of color (BIPOC) are often overlooked for castings, modeling opportunities, and mistreated on sets and backstage in the modeling industry. MOCM aims to be a confidence booster, a safe place, a wealth of knowledge and a connector for models of color and those in the industry that support them.

About FGX

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands and ecommerce channels including Foster Grant®, Gargoyles®, Readers.com®, SunglassWarehouse.com®, and SolarShield®. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

GX International, a leading eyewear designer and marketer, is celebrating the launch of SUN LUV, a new socially conscious, uni-sex sunglasses collection from its hallmark brand, Foster Grant®. The launch bolsters the innovation coming from Foster Grant, the #1 selling sunglasses brand in the U.S.*

Foster Grant SUN LUV is sponsoring the BFYNE fashion show to bring awareness to the pillars the SUN LUV collection supports, including individuality, connection, and responsibility – to ourselves, each other, and our planet.

