Best Products and Designs: 16 Print on Demand Products to watch in 2023

In today’s world of e-commerce, entrepreneurs and creatives are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to bring their designs and ideas to life. That said, print on demand (POD) services have emerged as a game-changer in this regard, offering the flexibility to turn virtually any concept into a tangible product.

Whether you’re a budding artist, a small business owner, or just passionate about design, POD is your canvas for turning your vision into reality. The beauty of POD lies in its adaptability to fit all designs, from home décor to your favorite dress. Here, we will explore the top-selling products that are making waves in the market.

T-Shirts

Almost all ecommerce brands sell t-shirts and why not? They are affordable and comfortable. Plus, they are broad enough to showcase any type of design and print. T-shirts are also a wardrobe staple. That is, you can’t have enough of it. And as a seller, you are likely to enjoy repeat sales.

You can expand your offerings by choosing various styles—V-necks and scoop necks—in different colors and sizes, from children to adults. You will never run out of options to get custom t-shirts.

Mugs

Printed mugs have been around for the longest time now. There are a variety of eye-catching designs for POD mugs. From ‘happy holidays’ to ‘world’s greatest moms’, there are many design options to see top sales.

Tote Bags

Tote bags have risen in popularity as alternatives to single-use bags. They have more benefits; they are stylish, can be used all year round, and most importantly, they are easy to customize. You can use trendy slogans to appeal to your target audience. Moreover, you remain eco-friendly while showcasing your artistic side.

Jigsaw puzzles

Apparently, the COVID 19 pandemic saw custom jigsaw puzzles rapidly grow in popularity. Making and selling them is profitable and rewarding, especially if you have a soft spot for art and creativity. You only need to choose a niche and audience of hardcore puzzle enthusiasts, offer a variety of attractive designs, and utilize effective marketing strategies.

Stickers

The good thing about stickers is that they are evergreen. From teachers and artists to children and students, the market is wide and a top seller. Stickers are not all about promoting other businesses, you can use them for your personal cause, like promoting holidays or events close to your heart.

All-over Print Hoodies

Sometimes back then, it was possible to only print a design or logo on the sleeves, front, or back of a hoodie. Today, you can print every edge of it for all that matters. It is one of the trendiest pieces of streetwear in the fashion industry. That’s why you will see popular influencers have printed hoodies as part of their merchandise.

Note that all-over print hoodies are more expensive compared to standard hoodies. They are more complex to make. So when pricing these all-over print hoodies, the rule of thumb is to use the perceived value. That is selling at a price that is common in the market.

Custom Jackets

From leather jackets to windbreakers, personalized jackets let one stand out from the crowd. They showcase unique styles with designs that reflect personality, whether it’s edgy, classic, or something entirely original. What more would your audience look for?

For many reasons, unisex bomber jackets and embroidered champion jackets are best sellers. The unifying reasons are high quality customization results and demanding looks.

Unisex Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets are made of purely polyester, which is best for all-over printing. The cost is synthetic fibers, which are the best for sticking sublimation dyes to this kind of material. They have been on the market since the beginning of time, but their designs keep changing.

Bomber jackets are made of purely polyester, which is best for all-over printing. The cost is synthetic fibers, which are the best for sticking sublimation dyes to this kind of material. They have been on the market since the beginning of time, but their designs keep changing. Embroidered Champion Jacket

Champion jackets are designed to keep you comfortable yet effortlessly cool. They come with elastic cuffs and scuba collars to trap the warmth. Like bomber jackets, they are made of polyester, but the micro poplin type. It not only makes it feel smooth to the touch, but it also makes it all rain and wind-resistant. This makes it a better option for outdoor adventures and sports.

Drawstring Bags

These are fancy gifts you find at tradeshows, golf outings, and corporate events. Companies buy them in a variety of colors and then personalize them with their logo or other touches for advertising. They are popular for organizations planning on giving away giveaway items, making these drawstring bags best sellers.

Posters

What makes posters a great idea for print on demand is their cost-effectiveness to both the customer and the business. No one would despise decorating their homes, and wall art is relatively expensive compared to posters. A quality piece of art is crucial to attracting a good audience.

Fine Art Prints

Gone are the days when getting an art print involved a visit to the local art gallery. But now that our lives are revolutionized thanks to the internet and the growth of print on demand businesses, it is easier to connect with designers and artists anywhere in the world. It’s even more beneficial for unpopular artists to freely and widely showcase their amazing slogans and designs.

Beach Towels

Beach towels are a goldmine since they are popular with most individuals. And no, they are not only for beach enthusiasts. They are suitable for swimming pools, gyms, and festivals. Adding unique attributes and characters will attract more people to your products.

Engraved Jewelry

Jewelries are lightweight and small and come in various sizes and shapes. That makes them perfect for engravings and designs, and their demand is high. There are many ways to create jewelry—bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. You can also narrow down all sizes and shapes. Anything charming works for all these, be it images or text engravings.

The secret to succeeding in print on demand jewelry is making niche-specific designs. Since manufacturing jewelry is generally expensive, manufacturers don’t cater to small niches or customers. Utilizing print on delivery to target these specific groups will minimize the risk.

Phone Cases

Almost everyone carries their phones around, making it a great shot for print on demand businesses. It wouldn’t be all fun if the phone covers were just for protection but also for style. That means printing unforgettable designs and eye-catching sayings. It’s also a save, let’s say when one is at a party and has to pick out their phones among dozens of others on a table.

Socks

Socks have grown in demand for both women and men. They can be printed with colorful designs and make any outfit pop. When you think about it, children’s socks will even be more exciting.

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Now that the concern for plastic in the environment keeps growing, many people have turned to reusable bottles. A more convenient and eco-friendly alternative. Adding these water bottles to your print on demand list will make them a unique product in your store. Choose a color that will best suit your design and one that gives a cool 3D look from all angles.

Face Masks

In today’s world, face masks have become a necessity. Why settle for plain when you can have custom-designed masks that match your audience’s personality and style? There are several types of designs, like neck gaiters and fabric polyesters. Even though most places on the globe are lifting the mandate to wear masks, they are so common in indoor spaces like airplanes and grocery stores.

##