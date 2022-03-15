Behind the Seams: Q and A with the Grand Dame of Indonesian Fashion, Eski Fatima

Today we dive into the woman behind the rise of Indonesian Fashion at the major fashion weeks, Eski Fatima.

Q: Where did you get your start?

I started working in fashion as a fashion stylist at popular Teen magazine in Indonesia called “Aneka Yess” in 2009. With this job I really grew my contacts in the fashion industry in Indonesia. I started working with a lot of Indonesian celebrities, and styling them. I also worked with designers helping them with their shows and editorial.

Q: How did you start working on major fashion week shows?

In 2015, visionary Teti Rompus contacted one of my clients and ask him to show in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. Teti had a vision to bring the Indonesian Fashion industry to the global stage and the global market. I was so inspired by her mission, I left my work behind and started on the journey with her to bring Indonesian designers to the global stage. We started with small shows in New York and built our fashion network. Then 2016, we got our big break and got a designer on the schedule with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows. When I saw the success of that show and how producing a show to these high standards could bring the designer amazing results, I have been committed to making sure designers only commit to shows that will be in this same high standard. Sadly, Teti passed away a few years ago and I have hole in my heart that I hope to fill by fulfilling her dream.

Q: Can you describe exactly what it is you do for designers?

My role with designers is to act as their agent when seeking out global fashion opportunities and building their presence in the US and European markets. I help them find the right opportunities for runway shows, connect them to the right producers, publicists and even help them adjust their collection for the Western market. Most of my work centers around designers that want to have a runway show. There are so many “scam producers” out there and so a lot of my job is about steering designers away from these shows. The production value is low and designers get nothing out of it that will grow their brand.

Q: How can a designer know whether a fashion show opportunity they are being offered is from a “scam producer?”

Fashion Shows are expensive, so if the price is too low, it is probably a scam. A designer does not need to work with me for me to give them advice. I am always happy to help a designer figure out if an opportunity is worth it or not. I also very often refer designers to Fashion Week Online’s Director of Events. She is a dear friend of mine and I know part of her mission and work with Fashion Week Online is helping to connect designers to the right opportunities and warning them of scams.

Q: Can you tell us about some of the shows you have worked on?

Most of my work is with IMG, getting designers on the NYFW: The Shows schedule. I worked on shows on IMG’s schedule for over 10 seasons. All of the shows I work on get major media coverage and are attended by top influencers and even celebrities. Shows I have worked on have been covered by top media such Popsugar, Vogue, Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar, CNN, BBC, Elle, and of course Fashion Week Online. I have also been working on shows in London and Paris lately as the main producer I work with is a specialist in global production and PR for the major fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. I am really lucky to work with her team as they are really selective with the clients they take on and they have worked on MAJOR shows.

Q: What are you working on right now?

I am starting to work on New York Fashion Week for a few brands and bringing back my beloved Indonesian Diversity Group Show. I am a very proud Indonesian and want the world to learn how amazing the design talent is in Indonesia. I started the show with my former director, Teti Rompis. She passed away a few years ago, but not a day goes by that I am not inspired and guided by her. The show is a collective show featuring anywhere from 3 to 6 of the top design talent out of Indonesia. We always get great media coverage and the show is really a celebration of Indonesia and the incredible talent the country has to offer.

