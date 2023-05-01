BBW Movement in Fashion, Dating, and Other Industries

Are you aware of the popular acronym BBW? This refers to ‘big and beautiful women,’ an increasingly popular description for sensual, plus-sized females. Studying models on magazine covers or pop stars performing on TV, you could be forgiven for concluding modern society is obsessed with dieting. Girls are constantly being advised to keep their weight down to comply with what is seen as ‘the norm.’

But who has the right to define ‘normal’? Larger women have always been regarded as healthy, with robust personalities. What’s more, they are highly desired by single males, and there are deep-rooted scientific reasons for this. Feminine curves, child-bearing hips, and prominent chests indicate females ideal for starting families. BBW are increasingly represented in fields such as fashion, film sets, and digital dating. Here we’ll take a deep dive into why curvy girls are becoming so well-represented.

Specialized socializing platforms

For so many reasons, online dating is fast approaching the status of being the default method for singles to interact. For any young guy into vivacious girls, joining a big women dating site could easily be transforming. These outlets make it so convenient to reach out to prospective partners. The women who submit their contact details do so because they are eager to commit to fulfilling relationships.

With algorithms to help find the most suitable matches for any site users, singles can quickly find themselves getting involved in flirty conversations without even having to leave home. If you’ve never tried one of these resources before, you owe it to yourself to give it a shot. Browsing through profiles of fabulous full-bodied women can become addictive!

Fashion icons

Catwalks models have traditionally tended to be slender. But this is a trend that has been declining in recent years. Plus-sized supermodels such as Ashley Graham, Sophie Dahl, and Denise Bidot have gained legions of admiring fans by fearlessly strutting their chubby physiques. Designers love the whole package that tends to go with BBW – as well as having larger builds, their personalities are often equally bold and upfront. This makes for such a positive role model for younger girls who might have felt themselves being judged for being ‘overweight.’ Having prominent individuals fighting for the right to be themselves is empowering. For fashion gurus, being able to design clothes in eye-catching styles for a whole range of different body shapes is symptomatic of how inclusive modern society is becoming.

Sassy pop stars

The pop industry has been less obsessed with weight or size, yet certain icons have felt the need to focus on trying to keep trim. But for every Adele, who has conspicuously shed kilograms since bursting onto the scene with her strident voice, others embrace their natural womanly builds. Katy Perry, the US singer who shot to fame with her risqué ode to bisexuality, ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ has never shied away from revealing deep cleavage. R&B vocalists seem particularly proud of displaying their considerable assets, with performers like Beyonce, Queen Latifa, and Missy Elliott belting out powerful anthems while strutting their stuff across stages before huge audiences. Somehow, the thought of Beyonce shaking a bony booty, or Missy Elliott twerking with thin thighs, would just not achieve the same effect!

Bigger stars of the silver screen

Hollywood has always reflected real life. Although there have been times when leading ladies have felt pressured to stick to diets for the camera, there have also been times in the history of the movies when the reverse has been the case. The classic bombshells of the 40s, 50, and 60s – Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren, Ginna Lollolobridgida, Jayne Mansfield et al – were loved by millions because they went in and out in all the right places. They also looked as if they’d relish date nights in expensive restaurants!

As illustrated, BBW are celebrated in so many different spheres these days. Twiggy and her mentor/designer, the late Mary Quant, once paved the way for the revolutionary styles of the ‘Swinging Sixties,’ when The Beatles and other English pop sensations were changing the landscape. Fashion has always interacted with pop culture! But tastes evolve, and many modern people looking back 60 years wonder why ‘stick-thin’ models were all the rage. Nowadays, fuller figures are more likely to catch the eye, with larger ladies proudly gracing catwalks in major exhibitions, from New York to Milan, Paris to Rome.

Where bigger women might once have felt socially inferior and looked down upon, the opposite is the case. The BBW movement has been increasingly coming to the fore for many years now. If you fall into this category, you can take comfort from knowing you are highly desired, both by designers seeking to create bold fashion statements and single guys eager to embrace your curves!

