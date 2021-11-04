Banana Republic – Holiday 2021

After the debut of The New Look last month, Banana Republic presents their Holiday 2021 campaign, a celebration of wanderlust, new romanticism and exploration.

Shot by Richard Phibbs at the grand 15th century Raglan Castle in Wales, the holiday collection features a range of versatile new styles with a modern take on the brand’s heritage.

Standout items include luxe faux fur and quilted puffy outerwear, silky separates, cozy cashmere and wool knits and perfectly tailored trousers, each fit for any type of holiday celebration.

