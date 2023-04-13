Badgley Mischka Bridal 2024 Bridal Collection

Badgley Mischka Bride for Spring 2024 continues to reflect Mark and James’ devotion to elegance and glamour featuring Grown Brilliance x Badgley Mischka diamonds.

This season emphasizes “The Grand Gesture”; modern shapes with volume and sweep in fabulous fabrics with statement details – a sequin origami rose, dustings of delicate feathers, a spray of jeweled flowers.

Sheer, diaphanous fabrics highlight the dressmaker constructions and keep the gowns ethereal, or luxurious Mikado and satin provide structure and presence.

Badgley Mischka

Our brides are looking for the dress of a lifetime – dramatic, modern, and elegant with the allure of the past. These gowns will be at home on the rolling lawns of Newport “cottage”, the historic halls of Highcliff, or the pink beaches of Bermuda.

ABOUT BADGLEY MISCHKA

Description automatically generatedMark Badgley and James Mischka have been hailed by Vogue as one of the “Top 10 American Designers” and as the darlings of the Hollywood set. The design duo has made their mark over the past three decades with glamorous, stylish, and wearable evening wear and accessories.

There is a unique synergy between the talented duo, who met while studying at Parsons School of Design in New York. They share a similar aesthetic about clothes and the way people dress. Both men spent time designing for leading names - Badgley for Donna Karan; Mischka, the men’s collection for WilliWear WilliSmith - before starting their own line.

Mark and James joined forces to launch Badgley Mischka in 1988 and since the beginning Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion press and prominent retailers around the world with a sophisticated style that caters to a younger, more modern couture customer, without forsaking women of any age. They have remained true to this design philosophy and the consistent integrity of their collections. Their timeless designs appeal to a range of fashionable women, including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Mirren and Ashley Judd.

Mark and James’ designs are constructed of the finest fabrics and superior craftsmanship. There is always an element of interest, either in the silhouette or with luxurious detail. They have remained true to this design philosophy and the consistent integrity of their collections have pushed them to the forefront of fashion in Ready-To-Wear, bridal, handbags, jewelry, shoes, eyewear, swim, and home furnishings.

“Our style harks back to the glamorous Hollywood of the Forties” says Mischka.

“The Badgley Mischka signature style is simple, streamlined and thoroughly elegant.”

“One zip and you’re glamorous!” says Badgley. “We like to keep things effortless. It’s fabulous if you can spend hours getting ready, but a woman should also be able to bring a dress to work and change there for an evening out.”

Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles.

