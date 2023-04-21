Back In Stock! The Trendy Belt Bag From Cincha Is Back and Ready To Be Your Go-To Bag This Spring and Summer

Make a fashion statement as you travel and run errands with Cinchas Travel Belt Bag (which was also featured in Season 14 of Shark Tank). As their newest product to the Cincha family, their belt bag can’t seem to stay in-store, and for good reason! Their Belt Bags work as both a stylish sling AND as a regular Travel Belt, with their trolley passthrough (aka secret slip).

The Travel Belt Bag is your perfect 2-in-1 travel essential. These belt bags also come in 5 classic colorways perfect for matching most outfits while on the go. This belt bag also has a top handle for an easy grab as well! Can be worn on the waist or across the body, these belt bags are a great alternative to the traditional handbag. Cinchas Belt Bag is definitely JUST the thing you need to get you through your year!

Cinchas Travel Belt Bag

Cincha is a brand based in Oakland, CA run by BIPOC couple Ash and James. Along with helping simplify travel for everyone, their mission is to make traveling more accessible for those in need so, Cincha works with the nonprofit, Miles4Migrants, to donate 100 frequent flyer miles per travel belt purchase to help reconnect migrant families”

Learn More

cinchatravel.com

With love,

FWO