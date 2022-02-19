Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) The Next Asian Designers To Disrupt Fashion

The purpose of the Asia Fashion Collection is to discover and nurture young designers who are from Asia. Organized by Vantan and PARCO. Co. Ltd., AFC FW22 debuted February 15th 2022 at NYFW showing both menswear and womenswear.

Six brands revealed their collections during the in-person runway show. All of the brands and designers are from Asian countries. Because of the COVID travel restrictions, the show was produced remotely connecting each brand, Asian country and New York, and presented physically in New York without the brands’ appearances.



1) YUUNA ICHIKAWA by Yuuna Ichikawa – Japan @yuunaichikawa

2) COCOTONO by Kotono Fukazawa – Japan @cocotononocoto

3) GLENDA GARCIA by Gelanda Garcia – Indonesia @glendagarcia.co

4) WooLeeX by Yu Nung (Jerry) Hsieh, Ming Jo (Cynthia) Hsieh – Taiwan @wooleexstudio

5) SUNG JU by Sung Ju Lee – Seoul @sung_ju_official

6) DOKKA vivid by Nodoka Sugauchi, Akiho Ka – Japan @dokkavivid

Credits

PR/Beauty Acquisition & Creative: New York Tokyo

Show Production: Kuroko Inc.

Casting: Eric Cano

Hair: Kien Hoang for Oribe

Makeup: Monique Rinard of behalf of AOFM Pro

Photography: Fernando Colon

About Asia Fashion Collection (AFC)

Asia Fashion Collection is an incubation project produced and sponsored by VANTAN and PARCO CO., LTD, in partnership with other Asian affiliates. AFC provides a platform for emerging talent in fashion industry, throughout Asia, to compete for a chance to debut their collections during the NYFW. Six brands, from Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia, will debut their collections as a part of AFC’s annual runway presentation at NYFW. AFC is passionate about discovering and nurturing new talent, while widening the reach in the fashion industry by fostering the growth of the continent’s most promising up-and-coming designers.

AFC’s judges include: Kaname Murakami (Editor in Chief, WWD Japan), Romi Mizukami (BEAMS Couture Designer, BEAMS Co.,Ltd.), Keishu Abe (STUDIOUS Mens Buyer, TOKYO BASE CO., LTD.), Fumiya Yoshinouchi (Editorial Board/Director, fashionsnap.com) and Takanobu Kono (FRACTA Representative Director, Official Evangelist of Shopify Japan)

* AFC FW22 Metaverse Project !

AFC FW22 NYFW participating six brands challenge to take on new initiatives ! Japan’s NFT marketplace “nanakusa” official creators, who were inspired by each brand, are announcing NFT art works at nanakusa website:

https://nanakusa.io/market/partners/store/vantan

