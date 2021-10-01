Arturo Obegero And Pigmentarium Present Their New Fragrance “Azabache”

Czech perfume house Pigmentarium and Paris-based fashion designer Arturo Obegero collaborated on AZABACHE, a new fragrance only available in limited edition. Set to launch on September 29, 2021, online and in several exclusive boutiques, it is the outcome of a creative conversation that lasted for 12 months.

Pigmentarium and Arturo Obegero share the same love for craftsmanship and appreciation of high-quality products. AO’s collections are designed and made in a Parisian atelier, and Pigmentarium’s fragrances and packaging are created locally in Czech Republic.

Trapped in a black as night hand-painted bottle, AZABACHE is a mysterious fragrance designed to entice lovers. It is a manmade concoction, delicately engineered to trick the mind and charm the heart. It is a weapon of mass seduction. Feminine and masculine, it is ambiguously flirtatious and

liberated form olfactory conventions. It is a new classic and a bold creative scent.

Flirt.

At first, a duo of pink pepper and Verbena emanate from AZABACHE. Volatile and fresh, they suggest a whiff of excitement as something new and unusual is about to happen.

Romance.

Then, a trio of roses takes centre stage: the Rosa Centifolia, or Rose de Mai, along with the Turkish Rose, as well as essential oil from one of the rarest roses in the world, namely the Bulgarian Rosa Damascena otherwise known as Rose Otto. They form the heart of AZABACHE, embodying an alluring battle between love and passion as well as the promise of unforgettable romance.

Lust.

Finally, a quartet of Olibanum, Civet, Vetiver, and Musk reveal the mysterious and esoteric base of AZABACHE. They narrate the story of a forbidden promenade by the ocean, during which our most basic instincts emerge from a sense of danger.

“Scents and fragrances have always inspired part of my work, and this was a great opportunity for me to conjure emotions in a totally new way. A perfume can say a lot about someone. It’s an inherent part of your personality. It’s above all a weapon of mass seduction and a sort of love potion. Furthermore, collaborating with other young creatives is important to and for me. It was a pleasure to spend time designing this unique and captivating scent with Tomas and Jakub from Pigmentarium. We cannot wait for people to fall in love with it.”

— Arturo Obegero, Founder and Creative Director ARTURO OBEGERO

“A perfumer’s creative inspiration can be anything, or anyone. For the new AZABACHE fragrance, it is the personality and work of Arturo Obegero, the founder of his namesake Paris-based fashion brand and a friend. This elegant perfume is a modern interpretation of perhaps the most classic olfactory element: roses. The result is a seductive and innocent, elegant and passionate, modern and classic, and fluid scent, embodying Arturo’s fashion collections.”

— Jakub F. Hiermann, co-Founder and Nose PIGMENTARIUM

About PIGMENTARIUM

PIGMENTARIUM is a perfume house created in 2018 by Tomáš Ric and Jakub F. Hiermann. It presents a kaleidoscope of scents with an emphasis on fine raw materials and essential oils of the highest quality. It is a celebration of beauty and harmony.

Together with artists and artisans, PIGMENTARIUM creates a symphony of emotions inspired by the greatest archive of moments humans possess: the olfactory memory. Every single PIGMENTARIUM perfume is a creative statement of dreams, thoughts, and desires. None of them follows any trend – the fragrances are designed to underline the character of the person wearing them, regardless of gender.

Czech craftsmen and small family businesses take a crucial part in each individual step leading to the creation of the PIGMENTARIUM products. Incense altars are made of precious wood, incense sticks are wrapped and hand-folded paper boxes, labelled and assembled locally in Czech Republic, with attention to detail and pride.

About ARTURO OBEGERO

Born in a bohemian family of surfers, in Tapia de Casariego, a fishing village in northern Spain, Arturo Obegero grew up surrounded by nature. He spent his childhood and teenage years in the melancholic town, which left a significant impact on him. He describes his hometown as “captivating, poetic and aggressively beautiful”, epithets also attributed to his personal aesthetic.

Obegero‘s mother encouraged him to pursue the performing arts, which nurtured his sensitivity. Obegero rigorously acquired skills including pattern-cutting before enrolling in the prestigious MA programme at Central Saint Martins, London, where he developed his creative narrative. Stimulated by the world of dance, the surrealist and neo-noir movements, Arturo Obegero creates a romantic, sensual, and severe wardrobe for men and woman.

