Artfully Designed—Alexis Mabille’s Fall/Winter 21-22’ Collection

Alexis Mabille dazzled audiences once again with yet another dreamy haute couture collection.

Designed with the most striking silhouettes, each piece in the collection stands out in the most dreamy fashion.

Alexis Mabille

Alexis Mabille’s fall/winter 21-22’ collection is adorned with stunning floral motifs. From a dress bodice decorated with an exquisite bouquet to headdresses wrapped in the form of a rose, the collection displays masterful works of art that only an expert like Alexis Mabille could design. Chic cutouts adorn the collection in the most trendsetting manner. Sprinkled with voluminous skirts and capes, Alexis Mabille’s collection is a feast for the eyes. Flowing like a gentle stream of water, the dresses in the collection offer a gorgeous sight to be adored.

