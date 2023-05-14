Art Hearts Fashion Announces Miami Swim Week Program, Celebrates 10-Year Swim Anniversary

Art Hearts Fashion’s Miami Swim Week Shows will be at the Iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Art Hearts Fashion is thrilled to announce its largest six-day Miami Swim Week program will take place this summer at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach from July 4th to July 11th, 2023 while the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary hosting the world’s most iconic swim and resort fashion shows.

This year’s series of runway shows will be supported with fashion industry panels, workshops, activations, industry & media dinners, soirees, epic afterparties at LIV Nightclub, Club E11even, La Cote & Giselle Miami, as well as a dedicated day of runway shows to innovative sustainable and ethically sourced swimwear fashion brands and collections from Liliana Montoya Swim, Coralee Swimwear, Calibri Swimwear Inc. and Lovechell Swimwear. Globally recognized brands are partnering with Art Hearts Fashion and Miami Swim Week this year including Saks Fifth Avenue, Coca Cola, Unite Hair, Billion Dollar Brows, Nativa SPA, Smart Water, Condé Naste, Fade Masters of Miami, Dr. MARTENS, The Friday People, Miami Plastic Surgery, with more fashion, beauty and lifestyle sponsors to come.

This year’s Miami Swim Week agenda will include the first-ever consumer-friendly Buyer’s Bazaar, showcasing more than 40 renowned and emerging swimwear, resort wear, athleisure, beauty, and wellness brands that guests can shop and purchase in real-time. “As the largest and longest-running event production organization in both Los Angeles Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week, our team is excited to celebrate a decade of producing some of the most creative and innovative fashion shows ever seen,” said Erik Rosete, founder, and president of Art Hearts Fashion.

Art Hearts Fashion is putting a modern twist on a swimwear buyer’s trade show by creating a massive interactive shopping experience with Instagrammable and TikTok visual activations for both traditional fashion buyers and consumers alike. Dozens of top brands will be debuting and selling products via pop-up storefronts. Guests and the general public can visit the Buyers Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during Miami Swim Week in the Fountainbleau’s Grand Hall. “The focus of this popup Buyer’s Bazaar is to provide buyers with a rich networking experience that allows them to connect with innovative brands, buyers, media, models, and consumers all while facilitating direct-to-consumer commerce activity,” Rosete said.

It doesn’t stop there— Art Hearts Fashion will debut a VIP Playa Vogue Beach Lounge in partnership with VOGUE Latin America. “We’re bringing together creatives, designers, media, influencers, and other relevant guests into this special Vogue Lounge. We’re always looking to elevate the swim fashion world and find ways to bring people from around the world together to promote more inclusivity and innovation. I believe this year’s series of events and fashion shows will do just that,” Rosete said.

Miami Swim Week 2023 will follow the debut of the first-ever L.A. Swim Week, which Art Hearts Fashion is launching over the course of three days in June. “Our new L.A. Swim Week expansion is going on from June 10th through June 13th and will offer a permanent opportunity for L.A. buyers during the city’s notorious Market Week,” said Rosete.

Art Hearts Fashion’s 2023 Miami Swim Week will feature three unique runways, including a massive 90 ft. runway in Fontainebleau’s renowned Theatre, as well as an outdoor runway extending over one of the hotel’s iconic pools, plus a seaside outdoor beach runway experience hosted by VOGUE. Globally recognized brands will partake in the runway fashion extravaganzas including Nike, Nike Swim, Custo Barcelona, Camilla with Love, Giannina Azara, OMG Miami Swimwear, Natalia Fedner, Mister Triple X, and Original Penguin to name a few. Plus, Art Hearts Fashion will revive familiar names from the turn of the century during one of its designer blocks to celebrate Ed Hardy, Christian Audigier, Cross Colours, and many other fashion brands from the Y2K era.

Art Hearts Fashion is continuing its partnership this year with the Make-a-Wish Foundation as its Miami Swim Week dedicated charity, providing monetary and experiential donations to children with critical illnesses.

Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion will debut art installations in collaboration with Coca-Cola Creations, a new initiative merging global artists and Coca-Cola products in the digital metaverse with immersive art experiences and products.

Art Hearts Fashion will bring together the fashion industry’s top tastemakers, content creators, and influencers to discuss the latest fashion trends including the marriage of athleisure, lifestyle, swimwear, beauty, sustainability, upcycling, artificial intelligence, technology, inclusiveness, and body positivity. AHF will also host a variety of fashion and beauty workshops and master classes with top casting, media, and fashion executives from NYFW, LAFW, and Miami Swim Week. “We have a phenomenal lineup of designers, buyers, stylists, and media professionals including celebrity hair stylists from Unite Hair, Condé Nast’s Executive Director and Latin fashion media industry veteran, Jose Forteza, along with Rosete’s MisterTripleX team, and Saks Fifth Avenue executives, all of whom will teach attendees insider tips and strategies on how to build a successful fashion brand from scratch. In addition, premiere production companies including 18-Mile Media and Premium Paris will offer workshops and events about photography and videography in the ever-changing digital landscape of Artificial Intelligence.

Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force in the industry merging fashion, art, technology, and entertainment. Over the last decade, the organization’s runway shows have featured renowned designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Betsey Johnson, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, Camilla, Michael NGO, and Bfyne to name a few.

The official 2023 calendar schedule for Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion will be announced in the coming weeks with additional information regarding dates, times, and guest list RSVPs. Fashion lovers are encouraged to visit https://artheartsfashion.com to purchase tickets to select events and sign up for the organization’s email alerts. For press inquiries, please contact Timur@DesigningTheDistrict.com and Samantha@Savory-PR.com.

