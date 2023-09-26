Art Hearts Fashion Celebrated Its 10 Year Anniversary During New York Fashion Week 2023 With a Vibrant Lineup of Innovative & Sustainable Designers

Audiences were captivated by an extravaganza of style, courage, and creativity during Art Hearts Fashion’s first night of unforgettable fashion shows and ensembles for New York Fashion Week 2023 at the iconic Angel Orensanz Center, nestled at 172 Norfolk St, New York, NY 10002, on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023 while celebrating its decade long anniversary of producing immersive and unforgettable runway fashion experience like no other.

Ana Ono Chest Inclusive Intimates x Cancer Culture Captivated Audiences During NYFW Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, Spotlighting Chest Inclusive Lingerie and Terminal Stage Metastatic Breast Cancer Fighters & Models

A lingerie show like the one Ana Ono, Cancer Culture and Art Hearts Fashion hosted this past Sunday was the first-ever chest inclusive and breast cancer awareness runway fashion show and fundraiser to take place during New York Fashion Week. Models from Saturday’s Ana Ono NYFW runway show powered by Art Hearts Fashion. Founded by breast cancer patient and avid fighter, Dana Donofree, this fashion show featured a variety of inclusive chest intimates and top cancer fighter models like Jocelyn Binder (https://www.instagram.com/jocelynbinder), who has amassed over 1.5 Million followers on Instagram for publicly spotlighting her Metastatic Breast Cancer battle. In fact, she was the only terminal stage breast cancer fighter on the NYFW runway.

Model and breast cancer survivor Jamie Kastelic walked the Art Hearts Fashion NYFW runway in Ana Ono Bralet and bravely revealed her chest at the end of the runway, showing her scars from a double mastectomy, ultimately redefining what beauty and the feminine body image looks like.

Other models who also walked the Ana Ono X Cancer Culture Art Hearts Fashion NYFW runway included Kaityn (@kaitlynyack), who was diagnosed at 21 years old with breast cancer, shining a light on how this horrific disease also affects young women while offering hope and resources for overcoming

Lisa (www.instagram.com/vo2vixen) is a professional cyclist who lost several family members to breast cancer and underwent a preventative mastectomy in order to stay strong for her family and prevent the risk of losing her life to breast cancer also walked the Ono Ana NYFW runway.

Yahira (@ya.hi.ra) is another young woman faced with breast cancer struggling to find her way through treatment and surgery options as a young mother and breast cancer patient who also walked the Ana Ono NYFW runway show powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Caileigh (@caileighscott) is a professional New York City-based dancer & actress who also walked the Ana Ono NYFW runway powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

All proceeds from Ana Ono’s NYFW ticket sales are being donated to Cancer Culture and Ana Ono will also be making a minimum donation to BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) in the amount of $25,000. And all women (and men!) are encouraged to annual #CheckYourChest for early detection and treatment while also changing the way people look at breast cancer.

Mister Triple X developed, founded and designed by Art Hearts Fashion’s very own CEO, Erik Rosete, is a Latin American fashion serial entrepreneur and fashion designer born and raised in Los Angeles, CA.

Erik Rosete closes the runway for Mister Triple X with Ryan Weekley, Marion Hardage and models during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion:

A male model walks the runway wearing Mister Triple X during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion:

Mister Triple X Spotlights a Beautiful Curvy Model in a Leopard print jumpsuit for NYFW 2023

Kentaro Kameyama debuted a new men’s and women’s collection at this year’s New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, fusing his Japanese minimalist aesthetic. As a prominent LA-based fashion designer, classical pianist and winner of Bravo TV’s Project Runway S16’, Kameyama is known for creating thought provoking and visually compelling fashion looks for the runway.

A model walks the runway wearing Kentaro Kameyama during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion:

Tell the Truth debuted a new upcycled fashion collection called RECLAIMED at NYFW 2023 powered by Art Hearts Fashion. As an innovative and creative upcycled fashion brand based in LA, they breathed new life into fabrics that were once forgotten and gave these upcycled materials a second chance by transforming them into unique, stylish, and eco-conscious fashion ensembles.

A male model walks the Tell The Truth NYFW 2023 runway powered by Art Hearts Fashion wearing Joker-inspired makeup.

Tell The Truth NYFW Getty Images Powered by Art Hearts Fashion:

Leli Hernandez performs on the runway during the Tell the Truth presentation during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion:

Pellone Collection by LA fashion designer Mellisa Pellone, debuted a new women’s fashion collection at this year’s NYFW Powered by Art Hearts Fashion

A model walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion: https://assets.gettyimages.com/bf-boulder-whitelabelbucket-getty-prod/sqjfsp6f44w4gj4xkjxp684w/v/1121451068/original/1669082552.jpg

Coral Castillo introduced the new Metaphor Collection at NYFW 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion in downtown New York City. Macrame artist, fashion designer, runner up of Bravo TV’s Project Runway S19’ and winner of Hulu’s STITCHED, Coral Castillo, drew inspiration from the beautiful world of Aztec poetry for this latest women’s fashion collection. See behind-the-scenes visuals of this stunning collection here via Instagram. For this NYFW season, Castillo expanded her popular and notable crocheted fashion brand with new intricately designed dresses, skirt/top sets and gowns that captivated attendees with a stunning attention to detail with beautiful crocheting patterns. Bright fuchsia pink continued to be a major fashion trend in this unique new collection, perhaps thanks to the popularity and inspiration of the Barbie movie.

Marion Hardage walks the runway wearing Coral Castillo during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion:

Art Hearts Fashion is a globally recognized fashion show production organization based in Los Angeles, known for leading the fashion industry with iconic Fashion Week events in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Milan, Paris, and more. Having been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Fashionista, Glamour Magazine, Refinery29, Daily Front Row, and dozens more of top fashion media outlets. AHF has built a reputation for bringing together the most renowned designers and innovative emerging designers to propel fashion forward. Founded in 2010 by Erik Rosete, AHF has become a driving force known for merging fashion, art, and entertainment while working with renowned designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, and Michael NGO.

