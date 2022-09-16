Armenia-Italy Textile Alliance Coming to Milan Fashion Week

2022 marks an important date in the history of the Republic of Armenia as exactly 30 years ago diplomatic relations with many countries, among them Italy were established. During the last thirty years, Armenian-Italian relations evolved not only in diplomatic and social platforms, but also in the realms of culture, fashion and entrepreneurship. In particular, success stories have been registered in the eld of textile and clothing production.

This is evidenced by a number of successful and stable collaborations. By taking into consideration these economic relations between two countries and the opportunities for further development of mutual cooperation in the eld of textile and fashion industry, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia is organizing “Textile Alliance Armenia – Italy” Business Forum and Runway Show.

The 3-day event is composed of the business forum, fashion show and company visits when Armenian and Italian representatives of the textile and fashion industries will have the opportunity to communicate, present their products and establish a business network.

In the framework of the partnership 8 prominent Armenian designers will show their Spring-Summer 2023 collections on September 23 at historical Palazzo Visconti. The brands Ariga Torosian, Faina, Kivera, LOOM Weaving, Nelly Serobyan, Ruzane, Soncess and Vahan Khachatryan are selected in collaboration with the Fashion and Design Chamber of Armenia.

FASHION AND GARMENT PRODUCTION COMPANIES

ALEX TEXTILE

“Alex Textile” company is the biggest one in the region. Founded in 2015 the company did its best to seize the local market and got a great interest in foreign markets. The high-quality production was immediately estimated by consumers and was awarded the “National Trust” prize. “Alex Textile” is known for its high-quality products, fashionable design and competitive prices. Only high-quality raw materials are used in the company’s production. The company production and garment manufacturing are equipped with worldwide known best brand machines, allowing it to have merely a high-quality production. The company has been functioning not so long as of today but it already has its unique place in the market and is a leader in textile production. The company’s primary target is to clean the Armenian market from cheap and low-quality products by developing local production as well as introduce Armenian high-quality products in foreign markets.

Services

Pattern Making

Garment Samples

Printing Embroidery

Quality control

SARTEX

Sartex CJSC Armenian-Italian factory was founded in June 2019 ․ It is engaged in the production of clothes of Italian MaxMara, Moncler, Peuterey, Dolce & Gabbana, Dainese and other famous brands. Clothes with the label “Made in Armenia” are exported to Italy and to the whole world. The company currently has 14 production lines, but in upcoming two years plans to increase the productivity to 40 production lines becoming the leader of the area in the region. The company emphasizes the use of the latest production technologies in Armenia, which will lead to a better and more dignified textile industry. Our goal and working style is to make the “Made in Armenia” label a guarantee of quality all over the world.

ORIGINAL TEXTILE

“Original Textile” company accepts sewing orders of any type and quantity. Printing and embroidery orders are also available upon request. The work is carried out in a short period of time and from high-quality materials. The factory is equipped with high-quality specialists and modern equipment. The company guarantees high-quality products, affordable prices and accurate deadlines.

Main Products

Textile

Men’s Clothing

Professional Outwear

LALUNZ

Lalunz is an Armenian brand of children’s clothing.

The company was founded in 2019.

The company operates in three main directions:

Children’s clothing manufacturing

Another important direction of the company’s activities is manufacturing of professional outwear for the business market.

The 3rd direction of the company’s activity is the sewing and modeling school.

The company produces clothes for 0-14 years. for children. Only ecologically clean, cotton and natural raw materials are used in the production process.

Company’s goal is to:

To develop the children’s clothing market in RA, promote the creation of only quality products

To create new jobs, contributing to the growth of living standards in RA

To make Armenian products known all over the world.

NANMAN

Nanman is a professional jeans manufacturer established in 2002. Working mainly with international partners such as United Colors of Benetton, Zegna. Technologically equipped, good team and productivity, experienced staff, green production, certification, established laboratory, connections, experts from abroad.

ELINA

Elina company is a local Armenian manufacturer, which has been presenting a high-quality range of women’s clothing to consumers in its stores since 2010. A wide range of women’s clothing is produced by skilled employees. The fabric is equipped with the highest quality sewing machines, which allows to have only high-quality products.

The primary goal of the company is to give a boost to local production in the Armenian market, secure new jobs, and make the brand available for foreign markets in the future.

During years of work, Elina has acquired a strong army of loyal customers, which is replenished with new ones every day.

FASHION BRANDS

VAHAN KHACHATRYAN

Vahan Khachatryan founded his eponymous brand in 2013 after repatriating to Armenia from Italy. The brand is committed to producing exclusive clothing of highest quality and unique design. Huge attention is paid to every detail on every piece, and lots of handwork is employed to achieve the perfection and uniqueness in each dress. So far, the brand has been producing couture and bridal clothing as well as occasional ready-to-wear collections.

SONCESS

SONCESS founded by Sona Hakobyan, Soncessis driven by a free-spirited nature and the desire to stand out. The idea of “freedom” guides the designer through the entire creative process, allowing her to combine materials that may seem clashing or mismatched at rst glance. Sona blends simple high quality materials with impressive colorful details, this serves as the basis of her brand’s original identity. The collections consist of cool and laid-back fashionable outfits that can easily be transformed into unique evening wear by pairing dierent pieces from the collection.

ARIGA TOROSIAN

Ariga Torosian, a fashion designer of Iranian-Armenian origins, proposes collections of net cuts played o white and black, strongly inspired by graphic design and architecture. A mix of modernity and tradition is the inspiration for the brand founded in 2013. Far from any complexity in colors and without any philosophical look, she chooses a color only for the sake of visual comfort. The black and white behavior of the East is heavily rooted in her works, something that is valuable in minimal art. Ariga with her designs tries to bring you comfort in the hustle and bustle of urban life.

LOOM WEAVING

LOOM Weaving is an Armenian knitwear brand founded in 2014. Each item is a unique handmade piece created by mixing Armenian embroidery with modern style and as a result receiving cozy and cute, bold and bright, ultra-fashionable and fabulous products.

LOOM uses national shapes, distinctive knitting techniques and color combinations. LOOM was established with the mission to revive handmade techniques and build a new route for Armenian knitwear production to design, develop, weave and above all create.

KIVERA

Founded in 2005 by Arevik Simonyan, Kiverabrand has its signature style that emphasizes on feminine, elegant, luxurious and bold designs that never gets old. The brand’s DNA symbolizes elegance, noble classics and femininity. Masterful handiwork and an impressive portfolio are the characteristics that Kivera Naynomis is known for. Along with a group of talented designers and skilled tailors, Kivera Naynomis is currently leading as one of the best deluxe apparel manufacturers in the Armenian market.

FAINA

Founded in 2007, FAINA brand is one of the most known brands in Armenia. Everything started with a desire to contribute and share the vision in the fashion segment with making high-quality content; to tell the story of women’s feelings and beauty. She creates comfortable, sensual, elegant clothes for women adding some ashy details. Each item is both simple and elegant for women with dierent tastes, who like to dress not only for fashion, but to express their personal character.

RUZANE

RUZANE fashion brand was founded in 2013 by designer Ruzanna Vardanyan. Her clothing is sophisticated and feminine, yet always comfortable and casual. The RUZANĒ brand is classic and fashionable, but most importantly it oers comfortable clothing that emphasizes your originality and exclusivity. The designer is inspired by the transparent beauty that can be seen everywhere, particularly in nature, interior, and art – transparent beauty that is next to you and ever present.

