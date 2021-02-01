Area Couture Spring 2021

Represented by Ritual Projects.

2020 has given Area a new perspective. The sudden halt in their previous routine was taken as an opportunity to break out and explore different ways and times to present their collections. The overall goal became a dedication to creating pieces that are treasured – that fill an emotional need and elicit confidence whether it’s an earring or a couture gown.

Unveiling their debut Couture collection January 28th, 2021 the idea to create a Couture range came organically for Area. Over the years, designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszcyzk have garnered a cult following of loyal fans and VIP clients who turn to the downtown New York-based design studio for bespoke pieces featuring Area’s modern and timeless take on beauty and glamour.

Area Couture

Photos: Justin French

“For our debut Haute Couture collection we wanted to highlight our passion for custom tailoring, we feel like every type of body is beautiful and unique in its on way, we wanted to highlight that by playing with a range of silhouettes created to complement the wearer, showcasing that beauty and craft can feel exclusive in it’s core but at the same time include a range of body types. We like to create our own visual fantasy through fashion and craft, but on the other hand it’s important that our viewer can envision them selves in our pieces.

With this Couture collection we want to showcase our ability and dedication to creating beauty by hand. Every look in this collection has been developed over an extensive time of 6 months, and has been an ongoing collaboration between our studio in New York and our embroidery partners in India/globally. We are proud of all the hands that where involved in creating every single look, craft truly comes to fruition through a collaborative community and passion.”

– Fogg & Panszcyzk

Area Couture showcases Beckett and Piotrek’s love and passion for craft and creation, pioneering artistic embellishments, innovative textiles and techniques. They have respectfully followed the doctrine of couture while bringing a fresh new energy to the institution.

For this collection the designers have taken inspiration from ancient civilizations exploring the primal instinct of body adornment that has existed since the beginning of humanity creating a modern mythology.

AREA COUTURE x SWAROVSKI

Renowned for their revolutionary creations involving crystals, Area Couture pushes even further the boundaries of what is possible in crystal constructions. This collection is brought to life with almost half a million crystals featuring a partnership with industry leaders Swarovski.

