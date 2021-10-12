Anne Barge Blue Willow Fall 2022 Collection

For Fall 2022, we wanted to build on our previous collection, but enhanced with a touch of 1930’s glamour. Silhouettes are sensuous and elegant — we love low, square-front bodices with plunging backs — and our fabrics include satin crepe, floral brocades, and Italian organza. It’s glamorous and statement-making, but in a refined, timeless way.



Anne Barge

ABOUT ANNE BARGE

Founded in 1999, the Anne Barge Bridal collection is renowned for timeless gowns with a contemporary twist. Inspired by vintage couture, the Anne Barge collection combines the best of classic design and modern trends, using the finest fabrics, embellishments, and embroidery sourced throughout the world. Anne Barge offers an abundance of elegant options for the discerning bride in four collections: Anne Barge, Blue Willow Bride, Curve Couture, and Little White Dress. With profound expertise in creating special occasion evening wear gowns, Anne Barge Black Label is made with the brand’s trademark attention to detail, from fabric to fit.

The Anne Barge philosophy is simple, “Good design is timeless.”

Anne Barge is a bridal and evening wear design house based out of Atlanta, GA with retailers worldwide. A favorite among celebrity brides and red-carpet icons alike, Shawne Jacobs President and Creative Director of Anne Barge has created custom designs for Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Josephine Skriver, Jeannie Mai, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Laura Benanti, Johanna Braddy, Kristen Cavallari, Taraji P. Henson, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Zoe Perry, Yvonne, Violett Beane, Amirah Vann, Amber Riley, Leah Pipes, Eva Longoria, and more.

SPECIAL THANKS

Media Relations: Ogan/Dallal Associates Inc. (@odapr)

Styling & Creative Direction: Joy Proctor (@joyproctor)

Hair & Makeup: TEAM Hair and Makeup (@teamhairandmakeup)

Shoes: Bella Belle Shoes (@bellabelleshoes)

Model: Wilhelmina Models (@wilhelminamodels)

Location: Filoli (@_filoli)

Flowers: Bows and Arrows Flowers (@bowsandarrowsflowers)

Music: Glass Hearts by Little Red Church

