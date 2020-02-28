Annakiki FW 20/21

Represented by Poly Global Advisory.

ANNAKIKI has always been very close to technological evolution, but this time it does so with a critical eye and launches its message by coining the term “Infoxication”: a lightly veiled complaint against the overload of information that daily invades our brain.

Internet, television, artificial intelligence, social media, a continuous bombardment of information. An often indecipherable mix between real or fake news that leads the individual to feed a perverse thirst for knowledge and to authorize anyone to be an incubator of news. The way we live changes from day to day, machines are replacing human intelligence and we are slowing down our active thinking because we increasingly rely on the convenience that technology has brought us. Our life has become smarter but at the same time we are lazier and problems such as the decline of memory are increasingly evident.



Annakiki

Photos: PRESS OFFICE_EN

With the A/W 20 collection Annakiki invites us all to introspect and tries to restore the balance between technological development and the needs of human beings. The collection accompanies us on a journey between past and future, bringing ANNAKIKI’s classic silhouettes and iconic cuts to the catwalk, revisited through modern digital prints, asymmetrical designs and dramatic sleeves. Unstructured raw cut ruches, metal accessories that “protect the brain” and 3D elements enrich the outerwear that represent the sense of inadequacy of human trapped in a cocoon called “Information Era”.

The color palette includes the classic shades of brown, green and orange but also the colors of the rainbow.

##

Learn More

@annakikiofficial

annakiki.com

With love,

FWO