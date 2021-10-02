An Up-Close Look at BLACKHEAD x MISHKA Collaboration

The perfect duo of elaborating rebellious and liberal spirits

When it comes to self-liberation, BLACKHEAD and MISHKA know how it’s done. This autumn, the duo presents a disruptive accessories capsule with no compromise to style, attitude, and quality.

Shanghai-based jewelry brand BLACKHEAD has teamed up with the streetwear label MISHKA to release a collaboration that highly merges both brands’ philosophies.

As a pioneer portraying youth culture in China, BLACKHEAD is known for its bold, harmonious design that speaks to the young generation’s rights to solitude, rebellion, freedom, and imagination. Similarly, MISHKA, born in Brooklyn, New York, is also not a stranger to an interpretation of young life, uniqueness, and individuality.

This time, the collaboration comprises MISHKA’s well-known “Keep Watch” eyeballs and graffiti elements with BLACKHEAD’s dark, rebellious genes to create a rebellious spiritual world.



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Logo Drop Charm Earrings $89



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Engraved Eyeball Statement Ring $69



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Charm Square Curb Chain Bracelet $89

BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Removable Drop Charm Layered Chain Necklace $109

The collaborative line-up encompasses various earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, and even tag chains. Many of the standout styles embody MISHKA’s signature, the “Keep Watch” eyeballs pattern, within BLACKHEAD’s sleek silhouette and dark aesthetic. Items like Keep Watch Logo Drop Charm Earrings and Keep Watch Removable Drop Charm Layered Chain Necklace. To offer a more rebellious and spiritual option, the double chain necklace, waist chain, and hair clip feature “Keep Watch” with the graffiti MISHKA logo through the BLACKHEAD’s fine stainless steel, bringing in an extremely bold, wild, and classic aesthetic.



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Graffiti Logo Hair Clip $89



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Double Charm Matching Chain Necklace $99



BLACKHEAD X MISHKA Keep Watch Double Waist Tag Chain $119

The BLACKHEAD X MISHKA collection is now available on the BLACKHEAD online webstore.

