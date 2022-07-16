Abyss by Abby with Fetty Wap

Abyss by Abby brought endless energy to Miami this evening with her latest swimwear collection, “Let’s Party Like it’s 2019”. And party they did by showcasing bright, shiny, head turning colors on the runway with a special performance from rapper Fetty Wap for a packed house at the oceanside, Paraiso Miami Beach tent.

A runway filled with deep colors making a strong palette for the swim collection from emerald to copper and black bikinis with flowing skirts and sarong wraps, had every guest in attendance ready to hit the pool – a perfect OOTD to be shown in the magic city! Sultry silhouettes, impeccable designs and swimsuits that can be worn from the pool to the club – it is easy to see why celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger, and Sofia Richie are fans of the brand.

Fetty Wap wowed the audience with his performance seranading all of the models as the walked the runway for the entire show. He kept the party going after the finale walk with a final song.

Abyss by Abby

The collection shown on the runway is available for consumers to shop immediately following the show at abyssbyabby,com. It reminded all in attendance that this is Miami and they were here to celebrate. Designer Abby Kheir was inspired by all the fun times she’s excited to have now that she could travel to show her collection with Paraiso from her home in Sydney.

About Abyss by Abby

The mission of Abyss by Abby is to empower and elevate women. I want women to stand out and carry themselves with the confidence they deserve. Women do not need to apologize for being the center attention, or wearing something that makes them stand out. If you’re not comfortable with a strong woman wearing an eye-catching dress, that’s your problem. “Women are goddesses and every goddess needs a god-like dress,” Abby said. Learn more at WWW.ABYSSBYABBY.COM and follow on Instagram at @ABYSSBYABBY.

About the Designer

From Sydney to Hollywood: the Kardashians’ little-known Aussie fashion designer Abby Kheir started her career twenty years ago as a 21 year old wanting to make her mark on the Sydney fashion scene. Today, Kheir is an internationally acclaimed fashion designer with the ear of celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger and Sofia Ritchie. Abby Kheir is the chief designer and CEO of international, boutique fashion label Abyss by Abby. The Abyss by Abby Instagram page has over 900k followers. “I didn’t set out to be a fashion designer but that’s where life has taken me, and I love it. It’s been an amazing experience to rub shoulders with fashion icons like Kylie Jenner, Sofia Ritchie and Khloe Kardashian,” Abby said.

Abby began opening fashion stores in 1999 in Sydney. Abyss originally sourced the designs of other fashion designers. However, Abby realized that there was lack of quality brands with truly sexy, eye-catching and iconic dresses. With very little experience in fashion design, Abby decided to teach herself the art of fashion design. “I taught myself fashion design so I could sell the products I actually wanted to sell. I had a fashion vision that no other designer was fulfilling. I wasn’t going to sit around until somebody else created the dresses I wanted to sell,” Abby said.

“I took matters into my own hands and took responsibility for the creative side of my business, on top of the business side. The business was originally called just Abyss, but we changed it to Abyss by Abby after I started designing my own designs.” Abby’s designs have a distinct and recognisable theme that has caught the attention of fashion icons all over the world. Abby has turned ‘sexiness’ into a multi-million dollar business.

“I have always had a passion for sexy clothing that grabs people’s attention. Unfortunately, a lot of the women’s clothing I come across is either cute, bland or uncontroversial. That’s not really my style. Bold women need bold dresses,” Abby said. “My clothing appeals to confident women who aren’t afraid to be the center of attention. The women who wear my dresses want to make a statement. “My dresses will transform you into someone that people can’t help but notice. When I think about it, that’s probably the reason why my designs have caught the attention of icons like Khloe Kardashian and Sofia Ritchie.”

