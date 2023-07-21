A Quick Guide to Cosmetic Dentistry

The cosmetic dentistry is booming, and with new developments being made all the time, the range of treatments in the past few years has grown rapidly. However: if you don’t know your braces from your bonding, it can be difficult to know where to start, which is where our quick guide to cosmetic dentistry can help.

Implants

One of the more intensive treatments available, dental implants are a permanent treatment designed to replace teeth lost due to conditions such as sudden injury, tooth decay and periodontitis. Treatment involves implanting a “post” or screw into the gum attached to a (removable, fixed or combination) artificial tooth.

Composite Bonding

This treatment uses resin to reshape the edges of chipped or uneven teeth so that they appear more uniform-looking. Often used in addition to other treatments, it tends to work best on teeth that are already reasonably straight: if you have gaps or crowding, orthodontics might be your best alternative.

Orthodontics

Rather than immediately applying veneers, many dentists now view orthodontics as a go-to treatment, with the option to progress to alternative procedures if desired. One of the most popular options are invisible braces: clear, custom-molded and removable braces which sit behind the teeth.

Veneers

Veneers are a way to “resurface” the teeth to help them appear more even. Materials used in veneers can include composite or porcelain, and come in various shades. This is another intensive treatment (“prepping” the teeth may include procedures such as drilling), with results lasting up to a decade depending on the individual.

Contouring

Contouring reshapes the enamel of the teeth using a polishing tool to achieve a more even smile. As with all cosmetic procedures, there is a degree of risk involved. Enamel cannot be restored to teeth once removed, and taking too much can make teeth vulnerable to decay or breaking (although this is rare), and is not recommended if it is likely to damage the bite.

Gum Contouring

While many notable people have a “gummy” smile (including Gwen Stefani, who famously also matched her pink braces to her hair in mid-90s), it is possible to remedy this if you are not happy with the current condition of your teeth and gums. This procedure involves using a diode laser to reshape the gumline.

Professional Whitening

While there’s no shortage of at-home whitening options, professional teeth whitening can be one surefire way to get results. Using custom trays and cosmetic-grade gels, this take-home treatment allows patients a degree of control over the level of sensitivity as well as the overall effect they wish to achieve.

Do I Need Cosmetic Dentistry?

This is an important question, but one that only you can answer. While some treatments either have temporary or reversible effects, others (such as dental implants) are permanent, so depending on which you choose, it’s important to take this into consideration.

It’s also worth noting that there is a risk of going too far, whether that means overly-whitened teeth or unrealistic-looking veneers. The good news is that a qualified and licensed dentist will be able to offer the best advice on how to achieve natural looking results.

