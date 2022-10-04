9 Fashion Week Trends – SS23

The Corset : The corset has made a comeback…and we aren’t sure if we should blame Game Of Thrones or Bridgeton, but we do know that we will be SNATCHED next Spring.

Left To Right: Erigo-X @ NYFW: The Show, Tokyo Twiggy @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Kimberly Tandra for Suedeson @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Shannen Maria Samuel @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Janet Medina EMERGE by OFS in London

Floral Prints

Nothing says Spring time like a beautiful floral print, so it makes sense that it was everywhere on the runway.

Left To Right: Colleen Cecelia’s Designs @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Homolog Paris @ NYFW : The Show, Klamby @ London Fashion Week, Lillian Jenae Designs @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Kimberly Tandra for Suedeson @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Tokyo Twiggy @ EMERGE by OFS in London

Metallics

We saw tons of showstopping golds and silvers on the runway this season leaving a sea of bling that we can’t wait to see in the sunshine.

Left To Right: Alicia’s Designs @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Carson Fashion @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, House of Arti @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Laura Lanzerotte @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Janet Medina @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Bani Pasricha @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Prémya by Manishii @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Tisharth by Shivani @ EMERGE by OFS in London, SuKaz @ EMERGE by OFS in London

High End Streetwear

This is not the chill athleisure of seasons past, this year streetwear was anything but simple it was cool AF.

Left To Right: oqLiq @ London Fashion Week, SPOUS by Priyo Oktaviano @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Handmade Stories @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Tombogo x Segway @ NYFW, BERTH @ EMERGE by OFS in London

Leather & Pleather

This tends to make its appearance in the fall, but we get it…the leather look is HOT.

Left To Right: Burnt Glitter Clothing @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Erigo-X @ NYFW : The Show, nauni J @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, 1 Atelier @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Nahal Shad @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW

Patchwork

This trend is so fun and playful. The mixing and matching of fabrics and prints is like a playground for your eyes.

Left to Right: Shannen Maria Samuel @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Shay McComsey @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW, BERTH @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Heaven Lights @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Homolog Paris @ NYFW: The Show, Lexlo @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Arak Studio @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Coreta Louise @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Viviene Maestrado @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW

Puffy Sleeves

This trend gives a whole new meaning to taking up space! These voluminous sleeves are definitely a statement.

Left to Right: Noelle Small @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW, Anyse Fashion @ EMERGE by OFS in London, García del Castillo @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Heaven Lights @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, Jasmine Schulte @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW, Teonna Thornton @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW, Viviene Maestrado @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW

The Feminine Power Suit

Drop the pinstripes and solid black and navy work suits, you’re a boss and you deserve a suit that screams fabulosity.

Left to Right: Carson Fashion @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Casey Quinn @ EMERGE by OFS/Moore College NYFW, Klamby @ London Fashion Week, LONTESSA @ EMERGE by OFS in London, NH ALRABIAH @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, oqLiq @ London Fashion Week, Prémya by Manishii @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Vivi Zubedi @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now

Green Machine

Lime and citrus greens were a hot color this season. Pantone color of the year here we come!

Left to Right: TBROWN @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Erigo-X @ NYFW : The Show, I.N.A APPAREL @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, Klamby @ London Fashion Week, Lillian Jenae Designs @ EMERGE by OFS NYFW, LONTESSA @ EMERGE by OFS in London, Janet Medina @ EMERGE by OFS in London, SPOUS by Priyo Oktaviano @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now, * Alleira Batik X Carys Care X Amero Jewellery @ NYFW: The Show for Indonesia Now

