6 Unexpected Ways to Level Up Your Wardrobe

We all know the feeling of going into our closet and feeling like we have nothing to wear. Plenty of us turn to our phones for a bit of online shopping that we feel will refresh our look, but the truth is there is a much simpler way to achieve an innovative look without spending hundreds of dollars on a completely new wardrobe.

Instead of going on a shopping spree every time you want to freshen things up, reach for a pair of some cateye prescription glasses or a big chunky belt to freshen up a top. Check out some of our best tips on unexpected ways to level up your wardrobe.

Restyle Your Clothes

If you are bored with your closet, try taking another look at some classic items and think about how they can be restyled. That blazer you only wear to the office can be turned into a sophisticated date night jacket. Tuck a boyfriend-T into some jeans for an edgy punk rock look. Wear some tennis shoes with a flowery sundress!

When you find different ways to style your same old clothes, you reinvent your wardrobe and save money! This is one of our favorite ways to level up your wardrobe because you get to continue to wear those items you once loved, but restyle them in a way that allows you to fall in love with them all over again.

Restyle Yourself

Ok, so maybe your wardrobe isn’t the one that needs updating. Maybe it is time to look at other parts of your look and see if spending more time in those areas will make you fall in love with your closet again. Is your hair due for a chop? Does your skincare routine need to be updated? If you are looking to revamp your style, it is always a good idea to make sure you are first taking care of yourself.

Start with your hair. Could you use a trim or maybe a new style entirely! Make sure you use products that take care of your hair and do not dry it out or create buildup. The same goes with your makeup. Are you using products that help take care of your skin? Or are they harsh and actually irritate your pores? Start with your hair and skin, then your wardrobe will naturally follow.

Add Some Statement Items

Turn a neutral outfit into a sassy statement with a bold accessory or two. In a total neutral like black, white, or tan, reach for a colorful scarf, sassy pair of heels, or some cateye prescription glasses, that will turn a drab outfit into a cute classy look.

This is always a fun option because there are a million ways to implement statement items into your wardrobe and you don’t need to spend a fortune to get there. This mostly falls under the category of accessories, but even a jacket or skirt could be a statement item. The idea is to let it be a focal point that is so fashion-forward, the rest of the outfit is simply there to support the statement piece!

Focus on Capsule Items

A capsule wardrobe is a collection of classic items that can easily be mixed and matched that create for simple morning routines. They are items like clean black skinny jeans, a white t-shirt, a trench coat, simple heels, or a little black dress. Buy one or two of these items to find ways to mix and match them with the items already in your closet.

These items work so well because they have a high return on investment. You can easily pair the jeans with so many tops. The white T-shirt can not only go with nearly every bottom, but can even be styled in a number of ways, dressed up, or even down. If you are going to start expanding your wardrobe, focus on capsule items.

Sort & Donate

Your wardrobe may feel dated because you are looking at too many items. That’s right you have too much in your closet! Think of the classic European styles. You may be overwhelmed with choices, while European styles focus on having a few items we really love and build a style around those.

If you look into your closet and feel everything is outdated, try by first sorting out what you do and do not want. When you clear out the clutter and the items that don’t “spark joy” you will realize how many clothes you have that you truly do love. If you find you really do have nothing to wear, then it is a great opportunity to then expand your wardrobe.

Change Up Your Stores

We all hit those points in life where we realize we need to find new boutiques and shops to shop in because we outgrew our old favorites. Whether its age, a new job, or a new lifestyle, sometimes the old stores we use to love don’t cut it anymore. This is the perfect time to begin looking for a new favorite boutique or style center.

Try to find a store that reflects the style you want your wardrobe to emulate. Slowly begin to phase out the items you feel you have outgrown and start focusing on items that capture what you love about your new store.

It can be so frustrating looking at your closet again and again, waiting for something unique to appear. Instead of racking your brain trying to rebrand your whole wardrobe, focus on these few tips or tricks to get the job done. Every once in a while we all look at our clothes and want something new and fresh. Sometimes that requires a trip to the store, other times all you need to do is get a little more creative with the items you already have.

##