5 Leading Fashion Exhibitions For Designers

For many, fashion is all about creating the perfect wardrobe by using existing pieces.

For others, there is a need to create something new. Fashion designers are thrilled by the idea of changing modern fashion and creating outfits that will be worn by prominent figures. Fashion designers will benefit greatly from attending innovative fashion exhibitions. When doing so, the designer will learn about new design techniques, manufacturing practices, and more.

Some of the leading fashion exhibits will be explored below.

V&A: Gabrielle Chanel – Fashion Manifesto

V&A is gearing up for its first exhibition in the United Kingdom. The event centers on French designer Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel who remains influential today. The Chanel exhibition will begin in mid-September and run through late February 2024. The exhibition company is set to display hundreds of unique looks. Many of these wardrobes have never been seen together previously. The exhibit is a copy of Chanel’s early exhibit that was organized by Palais Galliera. Gabrielle Chanel is one of the most influential fashion designers ever so attending the event is a must for any avid designer.

Musée des Arts Décoratifs: ‘Iris van Herpen’

In Paris, industry leaders are gearing up for the upcoming exhibit that will commemorate the work of Iris van Herpen. The event will begin on November 29 and continue until April 28, 2024. This exhibit will take a different approach to the world of fashion. For instance, it will examine the body’s place in space as well as its relationship to clothing.

Exhibition builders are working to replicate Iris van Herpen’s Amsterdam studio so it can be displayed during the show. As a result, guests will have the chance to see how the famed designer worked. For many, this could be a life-changing opportunity. The intelligent designs of Iris van Herpen are highly original.

Recently, the designer has been using innovations from architects, scientists, and the military to create new works. The exhibit gives designers a chance to see these pieces in person. These pieces would look great in the Winter Fashion Store designed by Jenifer Haider Chowdhury.

Textile Forum

The Textile Forum is held in London, England in mid-October. While it may not display past works of influential artists, it is important for other reasons. Many of the exhibit’s custom stands will display modern textile achievements. The fabric show caters to today’s designers by helping them find the highest quality materials to work with.

Other guests include manufacturers, retail fabric experts, and dressmakers. Over the years, the Textile Forum has remained one of the most important exhibits for fashion designers. Each exhibition booth makes it easy for designers to find the perfect sources for luxury fabrics.

Some of the fabrics on display include lace, leather, viscose, and more. On top of that, the Textile Forum will showcase modern sustainable textiles for eco-friendly fashion designers. The event is held at One Marylebone in October.

London Bridal Expo

Every designer dreams of creating a gorgeous gown that will be worn during a celebrity wedding. The London Bridal Expo would be a good starting point for these designers. It is the largest bridal show in London and offers the chance to speak to industry leaders and experts. The exhibition also provides door prizes, fashion shows, and samples.

Although the expo is best for designers, it is common for couples to attend so they can get ideas for their upcoming weddings. Multiple fashion shows are held during the 2-day event. The London Bridal Expo is held at RBC Place on York Street. All exhibitors are related to the wedding industry.

For instance, venue owners, bridal designers, caterers, photographers, DJs, and others will attend.

FIT’s Food & Fashion Exhibition

The Food & Fashion expo is designed to bring leading fashion designers, retailers, buyers, models, and professionals together at The Museum at Fit. Top fashion designers and suppliers display their latest designs influenced by food.

The Museum at FIT “MFIT” has hosted the Food & Fashion Expo since 1975. The museum receives over 100,000 visitors each year. About 50,000 accessories and garments make up the permanent collection.

Some of the world’s top fashion designers take part in the Food & Fashion exhibition. Chanel, Dior, Stella McCartney, Donna Karen, Polo Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger are just to name a few.

The museum features a special gallery to display designs developed by the students from FIT’s School of Graduate Studies.

