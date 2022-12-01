This year’s runway looks have been stylish, unique, and innovative. Every brand has outdone itself, from shoes to dresses to purses, with elegant designs and modern twists on timeless classics.

Purses are an essential accessory to an outfit and can take your look from simple to stylish and elegant to boho chic. A beautiful designer purse can be seen in every fashion week; however, some were particularly striking this year. From Chanel to Louis Vuitton, here is a selection of the 10 designer purses that have been seen on the runway this year that have grabbed our attention.

The Top 10

1. Balenciaga Le Cagole

The Balenciaga Le Cagole bag has been a celebrity and runway favorite this year, with countless Hollywood stars and singers showing off the bag at red-carpet events and exclusive parties. From Kim Kardashian to Euphoria star Alexa Demie, the Le Cagole bag has been stamped as one of the most popular looks this season, appearing several times on the runway. Its crescent shape and various colors, from neon yellow and pink to white and black, make this bag an unforgettable designer purse.

2. Chanel 22

Chanel’s classic elegance is not lost on their newest purse model, the Chanel 22 bag. This casual yet classic bag can be found in small, medium, and large sizes and can even be bought as a backpack. It has been seen on the runway several times, marking it as a must-have timeless bag.

3. Loewe Puzzle

This iconic Loewe bag was first presented at the 2022 Fashion Week and caught the attention of the designers, the public, and the media within seconds. The Loewe Puzzle bag is defined by its silhouette and its many color options, such as sky blue and neon orange. However, what defined this designer purse on the runway this year was its tonal chain straps instead of its usual leather strap look.

4. JW Anderson Bumper

Crescent-shaped purses have seemingly been a success for designer brands with Balenciaga and JW Anderson this year. The JW Anderson Bumper bag has been seen on runways several times and has been a fashion success. The bag can come in several shapes, including baguette, hobo, and half-moon.

5. Valentino One Stud

The Valentino One Stud bag has been an undeniable success of Fashion Week 2022, with its bold pink and black colors and its many size options. The One Stud bag’s rock-and-roll yet stunning and elegant flush makes it one of the most iconic designer purses that have been seen on the runway this year.

6. Fendi Fendigraphy

The Fendi runway shows have been memorable this past year, especially with its handbag and purse collection. The Fendi Fendigraphy bag has been seen on many A-list celebrities since its first display during fashion shows, such as K-pop singer CL and popstar Rita Ora. With its large Fendi branding logo at the bottom and small-hobo style, the Fendigraphy bag is sure to bring some livelihood to next season’s outfits.

7. Prada Cleo

The Prada Cleo bag’s chic and simple style has been seen several times in runway shows these past months, capturing attention with its bright colors and versatile style. The small strap and bag shape make it an easy under-the-arm fit with enough room for all the essentials. This bag is a timeless and smooth purse that can be worn with anything at any time, making it a popular designer purse.

8. Gucci Jackie 1961 small hobo bag

This timeless Gucci model has been known for decades; however, its modern twist has made its way to 2022 fashion shows as one of the most elegant designer purses of the season. The classic design’s makeover included a bold red shade and a reduction of the bag size.

9. Louis Vuitton Loop

This It-bag of the year is a success for Louis Vuitton after it made its debut on the fashion house’s Cruise runway in 2022. The Loop purse presents a stylish compact design with the brand’s signature logo printed throughout. The leather shoulder strap oozes style with its accompanied shorter chain strap.

10. Givenchy Kenny Bag

This unique model was inspired by none other than Kendall Jenner, to whom it owes its name ‘Givenchy Kenny Bag’. This modern yet classically-inspired purse gives a sense of 1940s style with a modern twist with its metallic chain handle, making it one of the top designer purses that have been seen on the runway this season.

##