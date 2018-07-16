Stone Fox Swim Miami Swim Week FW19

On Saturday, July 14th, LA-based swimwear brand, Stone Fox Swim, debuted their Resort & Spring ‘19 collections at Miami Swim Week.

Marking their first ever show at the seaside fashion week, the collections showcased a mix of new pieces as models walked the unique runway set up within The Nautilus Bamboo Tunnel.



The Resort collection featured darker and slightly moody tones, with forest green polka dots, black and white florals, bronze and muted mustard yellows. Adding a more elevated vibe to the show, was the Spring collection, which highlighted various nude hues and dusty sky blues, alongside pops of fiery red coral, feminine yellow florals, and bright blue patterns.

Both collections presented many new silhouettes and styles, ranging from cheeky Brazilian bottoms, to high 80’s-inspired cuts, to more modest coverage styles. Top trends included tie-front bandeaus, classic triangles, lace-up details, and asymmetrical one-shoulders. Additionally, Stone Fox Swim embraced the one-piece trend, with long sleeve wetsuit swimwear and simple scoop neck suits.

