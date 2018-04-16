Rita Vinieris Rivini Bridal Fashion Week New York

Rita Vinieris’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection is inspired by courageousness and empowerment. The collection is “all about acceptance and empowerment” says Rita. “From the unique laces and strong, confident, simple gowns to the substantial, edgy beaded harnesses; I wanted women to feel courageous and empowered.”



Rita Vinieris Rivini: NYFW Bridal

With stunning lace paired with crafted harnesses and accessories, the collection gave off instant vibes of the symbolic strength within any woman. The majority of the dresses represent the feel of a pure goddess! Featuring a variety of embroidered details and unique necklines the dresses offer looks from all different time periods inspired by strong women in history.

