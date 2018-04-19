Reem Acra: NYFW Bridal

Reem Acra Bridal Fashion Week New York

Attendees walked into the Edna Barnes Salomon Room inside the New York Public Library and sat down at the study tables with copies of Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet placed at each chair.

The collection was inspired by angels, The Prophet, and the poetry of love. Reem Acra interpreted the poems into a collection that was divine, ethereal and both fit for a church with hints of sultry. The opening look was a high neck, long sleeve lace ball gown with a sheer lace bodice that while see through, still felt holy.



Models wore crowns with strands of cherry blossoms on top or a crown made out of white flowers with sprigs of baby’s breath, while clutching bunches of lavender, white roses and cherry blossom branches. Voluminous ball gowns reigned with semi-sheer skirts to reveal their long legs. One strapless satin look embroidered with 3d flowers and clear sequins had a minimalistic shine as the light bounced off each patch of flowers that brought you back to a Spring morning with the sun twinkling through drops of dew on pure, white fields of flowers.

