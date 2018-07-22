Nadjea Miami Swim Week FW19

On Sunday, July 15th, Miami-based swimwear brand Nadjea debuted their succinct and refined “Art Deco” Collection to a packed poolside crowd at the renowned Richmond Hotel in South Beach.

With a boutique located directly within the Richmond Hotel, the 8-year-old Nadjea brand perfectly complimented the hotel’s Art Deco aesthetics with clean lines, bold colors, and geometrical cuts.



Indeed, the featured styles were as diverse as they were eccentric: high-waisted patterned bottoms juxtaposed perfectly with plunging tops, one piece swimsuit staples were elevated with body-hugging ribbons, daring cuts, and vibrant splashes of color, while an elegant and piercing white cover-up provided the perfect contrast to the slowly descending Miami sun.

As it turns out, the picturesque Richmond Hotel was in fact a symbolic precursor to Nadjea‘s collection: sophisticated, curated, and welcoming to all.

