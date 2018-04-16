Morilee Madeline Gardner: NYFW Bridal

Morilee Madeline Gardner Bridal Fashion Week New York

White roses and modern classical music filled the second-floor studio,setting the mood for the “Endless Love” collection. The collection had everything any bride could dream of! Layers upon layers of lace, beautiful cut necklines with only the most precise beading.

The Endless Love collection grew inspiration from royalty and gowns only best fitted for a queen! As we are seeing many collections inspired by the upcoming royal wedding, Madeline Gardner sets her dresses apart with absolutely stunning details. Everything from delicate bows to ballgowns sprinkled to sparkle perfection!

To see the romantic collection of Endless Love dresses, check out the photos below fresh off the runway!



