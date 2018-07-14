Monica Hansen Paraiso Fashion Fair FW19

Last night, Monica Hansen Beachwear was the first brand to officially kick off the runways at the Paraiso Fashion Fair at Collins Park.

This was Monica Hansen’s runway debut as a designer, sponsored by Dr. Garth Fisher Beauty DocBlock Sunscreen. Additional sponsors included Icelandic Glacial Water, ShoeDazzle, and Absurda Eyewear.

“I was so honored to have shared my 2019 collection during Swim Week for the first time. The inspiration for this collection comes from the 80s and 90s – it’s a very sporty collection but also elegant. I’m so excited to see where the brand goes further from here,” Hansen said.



Monica Hansen: Paraiso Fashion Fair FW19

ABOUT MONICA HANSEN BEACHWEAR

Monica Hansen is pleased to introduce her new swimwear and beachwear line Monica Hansen Beachwear. As an international swimwear model Monica has an intimate knowledge of the fashion industry in general and swimwear in particular having been immersed in the industry for the last 20 years. As a model for many of the top brands, she has firsthand knowledge of the best materials and most flattering fits. To this she has added her own sense of style and creativity to produce this brand new, highly fashionable, luxury, designer line, which she launched in early 2016.

ABOUT DR. GARTH FISHER’S DOCBLOCK

Water resistant up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen lotion is an active body’s best friend. It’s oil-free to keep even blemish-prone bodies smooth, and the formula’s spreadable, luxurious texture will keep you coming back for more. After all, sun protection should be a beauty step you love, not loathe. Hollywood photographers agree: DOC BLOCK makes skin look better in front of the camera. No chalkiness, no white cast—just glowing skin, top to toe.

ABOUT ICELANDIC GLACIAL WATER

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.

ABOUT ShoeDazzle®

ShoeDazzle.com is a top destination for millions of shoe addicts and style fanatics. Founded in 2009, we created a personalized, fashion focused, unapologetically affordable shopping experience with a new collection of exclusives released monthly. Our innovative VIP Membership option offers exclusive perks and privileges to our famously loyal clientele. We pride ourselves on attracting and retaining top talent with a creative, collaborative, competitive and rewarding workspace and culture. ShoeDazzle is a member of the TechStyle family of fashion brands, which also includes JustFab, Savage x Fenty, Fabletics, and FabKids.

ABOUT ABSURDA EYEWEAR

Absurda is about inspiration, desire, and creation. We have been designing a one-of-a-kind product since we set out on this journey in 2009. Our story began in Brazil and Argentina, and has since expanded to all corners of the world. Absurda manufacturers on almost every continent – our designers are a unique band of people from all over the world. Our frames and lenses are made from a variety of materials that are tested and made personally for you. In addition to providing 100% UV protection lenses, we test quality and resistance to ensure you’re receiving the ultimate product. The options are endless with Absurda.

