FWO

Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week FW19

From July 12th-16th 2018, Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion transformed South Beach into a swimwear wonderland.

Designers, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world flocked to Miami Swim Week’s annual swim and resort wear event. Art Hearts Fashion expanded its footprint as the largest producer of runway shows during Swim Week. With over 33 top tier international designers and a rare first-time collaboration with luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Art Hearts Fashion celebrated the sexiness and excitement that is Swim Week at the world class Faena Forum.

 
Art Hearts Fashion: Miami Swim Week FW19

Alaia Eve At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Alaia Eve At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18
Candice Cuoco At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Candice Cuoco At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Carmen Steffens At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Carmen Steffens At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Caroline Constas At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Caroline Constas At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Cirone Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Cirone Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Fernando Alberto Atelier At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Fernando Alberto Atelier At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Gyv Me Body At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Gyv Me Body At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18
Honey Bee Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Honey Bee Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Just Bones Boardwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Just Bones Boardwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
K8 Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
K8 Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lila Nikole At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lila Nikole At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lux Isle At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lux Isle At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lybethras At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Lybethras At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Magalii Aravena Collection At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Magalii Aravena Collection At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Marysia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Marysia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Mister Triple X At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Mister Triple X At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Orlebar Brown At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Orlebar Brown At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
OMG Miami Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
OMG Miami Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Onia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Onia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Pikai Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Pikai Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Rose Paulino At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Rose Paulino At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Saks Fifth Avenue Presentation At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion
Saks Fifth Avenue Presentation At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion
Sauvage Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Sauvage Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Stello At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Stello At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Surf Gypsy At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Surf Gypsy At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Black Tape Project At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Black Tape Project At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Trina Turk At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Trina Turk At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Trivera By Tammy Rivera At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Trivera By Tammy Rivera At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Vichi Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Vichi Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Vilebrequin At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Vilebrequin At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Willfredo Gerardo At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Willfredo Gerardo At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19
Zimmermann At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion At Saks Fifth Avenue
Zimmermann At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion At Saks Fifth Avenue

Alaia Eve

Alaia Eve

Argyle Grant

Argyle Grant

Candice Cuoco

Candice Cuoco

Carmen Steffens

Carmen Steffens

Caroline Constas

Caroline Constas

Cirone Swim

Cirone Swim

Fernando Alberto Atelier

Fernando Alberto Atelier

Gyv Me Body

Gyv Me Body

Hale Bob

Hale Bob

Honey Bee Swim

Honey Bee Swim

Just Bones

Just Bones

K8 Swim

K8 Swim

Lila Nikole

Lila Nikole

Lux Isle

Lux Isle

Lybethras

Lybethras

Magalii Aravena

Magalii Aravena

Marysia

Marysia

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X

Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown

OMG

OMG

Onia

Onia

Pikai Swimwear

Pikai Swimwear

Rose Paulino

Rose Paulino

Saks Fifth

Saks Fifth

Sauvage

Sauvage

Stello

Stello

Surf Gypsy

Surf Gypsy

Black Tape

Black Tape

Trina and Mr. Turk

Trina and Mr. Turk

Trivera

Trivera

Vichi Swim

Vichi Swim

Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin

Willfredo Gerardo

Willfredo Gerardo

Zimmermann

Zimmermann

Alaia Eve At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Alaia Eve At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18 thumbnail
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18 thumbnail
Candice Cuoco At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Candice Cuoco At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Carmen Steffens At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Carmen Steffens At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Caroline Constas At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Caroline Constas At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Cirone Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Cirone Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Fernando Alberto Atelier At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Fernando Alberto Atelier At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Gyv Me Body At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Gyv Me Body At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18 thumbnail
Art Hearts Fashion New York Fashion Week SS/18 thumbnail
Honey Bee Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Honey Bee Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Just Bones Boardwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Just Bones Boardwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
K8 Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
K8 Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lila Nikole At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lila Nikole At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lux Isle At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lux Isle At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lybethras At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Lybethras At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Magalii Aravena Collection At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Magalii Aravena Collection At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Marysia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Marysia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Mister Triple X At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Mister Triple X At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Orlebar Brown At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Orlebar Brown At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
OMG Miami Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
OMG Miami Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Onia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Onia At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Pikai Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Pikai Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Rose Paulino At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Rose Paulino At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Saks Fifth Avenue Presentation At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion thumbnail
Saks Fifth Avenue Presentation At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion thumbnail
Sauvage Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Sauvage Swimwear At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Stello At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Stello At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Surf Gypsy At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Surf Gypsy At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Black Tape Project At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Black Tape Project At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Trina Turk At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Trina Turk At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Trivera By Tammy Rivera At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Trivera By Tammy Rivera At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Vichi Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Vichi Swim At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Vilebrequin At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Vilebrequin At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Willfredo Gerardo At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Willfredo Gerardo At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Swim/Resort 2018/19 thumbnail
Zimmermann At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion At Saks Fifth Avenue thumbnail
Zimmermann At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion At Saks Fifth Avenue thumbnail

 
Photo credit: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

“This was by far the biggest production this season for Swim Week in Miami in terms of size and scale,” said Erik Rosete, Founder and President of Art Hearts Fashion International.

This was by far the biggest production this Swim Week in Miami

“We had a record number of designers presenting along with the most leading brands in the industry including several designers carried at Saks Fifth Avenue.” Attracting over 10,000+ attendees, Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion was a massive undertaking that truly represented the City of Miami.

The massive event spanned across the city with runway shows at the renowned Faena Forum and special events at exclusive locations including E11ELEVEN Miami, and Saks Fifth Avenue. “We wanted to showcase the diversity, fun, and sexiness that are indicative of Miami and swimwear.” Rosete said.

The vast event drew an eclectic group of celebrities including, but not limited to, Ryan Phillippe, Soccer Star Eduardo Salvio, NFL Super Bowl winner Devin Thomas, Male Super Models Tyson Beckford and Garrett Neff, cast members of Love and Hip Hop Miami and WAGS Miami, and Carmen Carrera, the first transgender model to ever walk the runway for Swim Week.

Sponsors & Partners included: Saks Fifth Avenue, Executive Styles, Principessa Prosecco, Bioderma, BoConcept, Andrew Steven Shoes, Style The Runway, April Love Pro Team, Health-Ade Kombucha, Monster Energy, Fashion Week Online, Apparel News, Sotheybys, Tiffany Wax, and more.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Established since 2011, ART HEARTS FASHION is a forward-thinking and innovative fashion platform that is breaking new ground with cutting-edge runway presentations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Asia. The visionary productions have garnered national and international acclaim from fashion authorities including, but not limited to, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, WWD, Cosmopolitan, Popsugar, and Refinery29. It has attracted mass media coverage by major outlets such as Today Show (NBC), Fox Television, CBS Television, Amazon Prime, The Huffington Post, and numerous digital and cable networks throughout the world. As of 2018, Art Hearts Fashion produces the #1 Los Angeles Fashion Week, #1 Miami Swim Week, and is in the top 3 New York Fashion Week Productions.

ART HEARTS FASHION has amassed an A-List Celebrity following that includes Oscar Winner Adrien Brody, Britney Spears, Kelly Rutherford, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Drew Barrymore, Kelly Bensimon, Curtis Young “50 Cent”, Jason Derulo, Male Super Models Tyson Beckford and Garrett Neff, Lindsey Lohan, Philip Bloch, Steve Madden, Adam Dell, and Christopher Forbes. Consisting of 4-days of unrivaled shows, the highly sought-after event has a daily attendance of over 1,500 guests, celebrities, fashion editors, stylists, influencers, media, and VIPs. To learn more about our productions please visit www.ArtHeartsFashion.com.

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week schedule

With love,

FWO