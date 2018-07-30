Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week FW19

From July 12th-16th 2018, Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion transformed South Beach into a swimwear wonderland.

Designers, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world flocked to Miami Swim Week’s annual swim and resort wear event. Art Hearts Fashion expanded its footprint as the largest producer of runway shows during Swim Week. With over 33 top tier international designers and a rare first-time collaboration with luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Art Hearts Fashion celebrated the sexiness and excitement that is Swim Week at the world class Faena Forum.



Art Hearts Fashion: Miami Swim Week FW19

“This was by far the biggest production this season for Swim Week in Miami in terms of size and scale,” said Erik Rosete, Founder and President of Art Hearts Fashion International.

“We had a record number of designers presenting along with the most leading brands in the industry including several designers carried at Saks Fifth Avenue.” Attracting over 10,000+ attendees, Miami Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion was a massive undertaking that truly represented the City of Miami.

The massive event spanned across the city with runway shows at the renowned Faena Forum and special events at exclusive locations including E11ELEVEN Miami, and Saks Fifth Avenue. “We wanted to showcase the diversity, fun, and sexiness that are indicative of Miami and swimwear.” Rosete said.

The vast event drew an eclectic group of celebrities including, but not limited to, Ryan Phillippe, Soccer Star Eduardo Salvio, NFL Super Bowl winner Devin Thomas, Male Super Models Tyson Beckford and Garrett Neff, cast members of Love and Hip Hop Miami and WAGS Miami, and Carmen Carrera, the first transgender model to ever walk the runway for Swim Week.

Sponsors & Partners included: Saks Fifth Avenue, Executive Styles, Principessa Prosecco, Bioderma, BoConcept, Andrew Steven Shoes, Style The Runway, April Love Pro Team, Health-Ade Kombucha, Monster Energy, Fashion Week Online, Apparel News, Sotheybys, Tiffany Wax, and more.

About Art Hearts Fashion

Established since 2011, ART HEARTS FASHION is a forward-thinking and innovative fashion platform that is breaking new ground with cutting-edge runway presentations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Asia. The visionary productions have garnered national and international acclaim from fashion authorities including, but not limited to, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, WWD, Cosmopolitan, Popsugar, and Refinery29. It has attracted mass media coverage by major outlets such as Today Show (NBC), Fox Television, CBS Television, Amazon Prime, The Huffington Post, and numerous digital and cable networks throughout the world. As of 2018, Art Hearts Fashion produces the #1 Los Angeles Fashion Week, #1 Miami Swim Week, and is in the top 3 New York Fashion Week Productions.

ART HEARTS FASHION has amassed an A-List Celebrity following that includes Oscar Winner Adrien Brody, Britney Spears, Kelly Rutherford, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Drew Barrymore, Kelly Bensimon, Curtis Young “50 Cent”, Jason Derulo, Male Super Models Tyson Beckford and Garrett Neff, Lindsey Lohan, Philip Bloch, Steve Madden, Adam Dell, and Christopher Forbes. Consisting of 4-days of unrivaled shows, the highly sought-after event has a daily attendance of over 1,500 guests, celebrities, fashion editors, stylists, influencers, media, and VIPs. To learn more about our productions please visit www.ArtHeartsFashion.com.

