Sunday evening wrapped another successful Harlem Fashion Week season. Held at the Museum of the City of New York, Harlem Fashion Week combined the downtown fashion with the uptown culture and vibe, including an Emerging Designer’s competition show and a guest appearance by TV host, Creative Director and makeup artist, Jay Manuel.

The night featured 17 different designers including Styles of Imagination, Christy + You and the Emerging Designer winner. Premiere designers for this year’s show wereBeast Mode by Marshawn Lynch and the Malcolm X Legacy Collection, designed by Yvonne Jewnell of Yvonne Jewnell New York.



Malcolm X Returned to Harlem: NYFW FW18

“There are so many people who have no idea about Malcolm X besides what’s in our textbooks, and even then, it’s limited to one or two pages,” said Yvonne Jewnell, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Harlem Fashion Week. “It’s time that his [Malcolm X] legacy resurfaces for both new and old generations.”

Guests were treated to a four level experience including a vendors market selling clothing from the designers, natural hair and beauty products, books and a host of accessories. On the main level of the museum was the brand experience floor featuring other vendors, a media hub and interviews, and VIP red carpets.

Executive Producer and Co-Founder, TandraBirkett recapped the evening by saying, “To have three sold out shows, on Super Bowl Sunday, facing the torrential rain, we could not have asked for a better night. We will continue to share the word about the richness of Harlem and all that it has to offer.”

For the next Harlem Fashion Week event, guests can look forward to the S/S 2019 show in the fall.

