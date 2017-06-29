KAOHs Channels ’80s Bombshell

The Miami Swim Week schedule is heating up. And we’ve got some exciting news: one of the season’s most-anticipated shows, KAOHS’, will be held Friday, July 21st, 10 PM at the W South Beach (Wet Deck).

Born in 2013, KAOHS Swim is the brainchild of two California girls, Tess Hamilton and Ali Hoffmann, who are also best friends. Inspired by their love of California beach culture – a cool mix of skate, boho and surf – KAOHS Swim’s swimwear is designed for beach girls whose lifestyles demand comfortable and active (and sexy) beachwear.

A favorite among influencers like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Rocky Barnes, Alexis Ren, Pia Mia, Natasha Oakley — and many others — KAOHS is set to rock the runway at this year’s Swim Week.



This season, the swimwear brand is taking some inspiration by ‘80s bombshells.

According to Ali Hoffman, co-creator of the brand, “the 2018 collection starts out with a sophisticated feel, as the bikinis are shown in gingham and soft colors. To continue the ‘sweetheart’ feel from Resort, we begin to introduce an early spring collection with white and red eyelet bikinis and one pieces. To finish spring off, we were inspired by the ’80s, thus bringing in colors such as yellow, blue, red, and a rosebud print. You truly get a little bit of everything in this collection, all while still staying true to the KAOHS girl.”

Expect to see bikinis featuring high-waisted, hip-bone-grazing, deep-V bottoms matched with minimalist bandeau tops and body-hugging triangle tie-sides with ruffle embellishments. The off-the-shoulder, hip-bone-revealing one-pieces in pretty pastels add a flirty twist to the line’s fitted style, that comes across more innocent than vixen.

The swimwear is designed in Orange County, California and made in Los Angeles, California.

