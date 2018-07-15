Hammock Miami Swim Week FW19

Hammock, Miami Swim Week’s premiere luxury trade show, hosted an ultra-exclusive industry reception on the evening of July 14, 2018 at the Club at Casa Tua in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Mazŭ Resortwear.

The best of the best in the swim industry from brands to buyers, editors, and influencers flocked to the gorgeous Casa Tua private club for an evening of bubbles, bites, and networking. Models casually mingled with attendees in head to toe looks by 33 rue du maroc and Mazŭ Resortwear.



HKTDC New York Director Anthony Mak added, “we want to spotlight Hong Kong brands in the U.S. market and help them expand their reach here. The Hong Kong-based Mazŭ Resortwear showcases a unique design of resortwear for men inspired by a rich maritime heritage of the East.”

Hammock has a strong, elevated aesthetic, and as a part of this season’s relocation to the airy 1 Hotel South Beach, the trade show platform wished to extend its connection with industry professionals fully immersing them in the brand and creating intimate touch points outside of the trade show ballroom and suites.

Notable attendees include representatives from Lulu’s, Carbon 38, Roller Rabbit, Bond Eye, Kay & Elle, Letarte Luxe, and Women’s Wear Daily.

About Hammock

Founded in 2010 in Miami, Hammock is where today’s established and new brands in resort, swim, and accessories meet with global buyers. Hammock is held at the One Hotel South Beach, where brands have the option to showcase their collections from a bright, elegant ballroom or from private suites. Footsteps from the ocean and in the center of Swim Week, retailers and media from across the globe escape to Hammock to visit their favorite brands and discover soon-to-be favorites. For the latest updates on Hammock events, designers, and other creative happenings, please visit www.hammockshow.com , www.facebook.com/hammockshow and on Instagram at @ilovehammock.

About Mazu Resortwear

Māzŭ Resortwear is named after Māzŭ (or Matsu), the Chinese goddess who is said to protect seafarers. In paying respect to Asia’s prolific seafaring history, we have created a story and a brand that symbolizes the time that once was. A true blend of tradition and modernity, we pay homage to Hong Kong’s rich maritime history. Our attention to detail is what makes our brand so unique. From the traditional colours, to the local motifs and luxury fabrics, Māzŭ Resortwear is essential when going on your next tropical holiday. Visit Mazŭ Resortwear online at https://www.mazuresortwear.com/.

About HKTDC

Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong’s businesses. With more than 40 offices globally including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow HKTDC on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/hktdc).

