Fashion Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @ savento_ .

We all know that men can be the hardest people to shop for on your, list year after year. (And with the advent of New York Fashion Week Men’s, the bar keeps getting higher.) This year, stick to the classics, everyday essentials, and consider some surprising, quirky pieces.

Ted Baker is always my go-to brand when I am shopping for holiday gifts, because how could you go wrong with this cozy, reversible polka dot scarf?

Women like their men with fluffy, soft hair. Do them (and yourself) a favor and get them this shampoo and conditioner set from Refinery you cannot go wrong with.

Men need a good shave set, so why look any further than this one from Harry’s made in a German factory?

I know my boyfriend rarely wears anything fancier than a button up to work, but a tie like this one from the Tie Bar with a silver shark clip will really peak any casual guy’s interest.

No one can ever be upset when they unwrap a gift from L’OCITTANE, especially this set for the bold and adventurous man in your life.

Socks don’t have to be boring when you get them monogrammed from Nice Laundry, bonus points if you have the same initials because you will want to steal a pair for yourself too.

For the man who has everything or for your grandpa that can be really hard to read these flavored toothpicks and leather case are a really fun gift. Perfect to add to any gift is this indulgent and addictive Christmas bark from Williams Sonoma.

With love,

FWO