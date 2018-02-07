DIPLOMACY NYFW FW18
Represented by Agentry PR.
I’m inspired by the unique movement throughout NYC. It’s a fusion of cultures where the MetroCard is your ticket to experience the world.
“On the subway, I see DIPLOMACY in action — uptown high-fashion meets downtown streetwear to convey a million different statements on individuality. It is this melting pot of creativity that inspires me to create a fresh, modern perspective Diplomacy makes clothes to live by, clothes with meaning behind the threads.” — Eric Archibald Creative Director
DIPLOMACY: NYFW FW18
Branding Architecture: The Britto Agency
Public Relations: Agentry PR
Creative Design: TAMZ.
Styling: David F. Zambrana
Hair: Oribe
Grooming: Lab Series Skincare for Men
Makeup: Augment
Eyewear Collection: Vuliwear by Dionne Ellison
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Lighting Design: AION Entertainment, Inc.
Set Design: Jahn Hall
Music: Shiran Nicholson
Graphic Design: Christina D’Angelo
Special Thanks to: Erin Hawker, Joe Yang, Brittany Mileo, Sari Baez, Deion Smith, dna model management, Wilhelmina, Fusion, Muse, Soul Artist Management, Red Model Management, One Management
Diplomacy makes clothes to live by, clothes with meaning behind the threads. It is our desire to remind the world of the long-lost art of diplomacy, to champion the practice of thoughtfulness, tact, and civility that is the ethos behind our brand.
The panda in our logo symbolizes friendship, peace, and strength. Its eyepatch conveys individuality, confidence — the boldness to live by your own rules.
Indeed, the highest form of dignity is not in what we say, it is in how we live.
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO