I’m inspired by the unique movement throughout NYC. It’s a fusion of cultures where the MetroCard is your ticket to experience the world.

“On the subway, I see DIPLOMACY in action — uptown high-fashion meets downtown streetwear to convey a million different statements on individuality. It is this melting pot of creativity that inspires me to create a fresh, modern perspective Diplomacy makes clothes to live by, clothes with meaning behind the threads.” — Eric Archibald Creative Director



DIPLOMACY: NYFW FW18

Branding Architecture: The Britto Agency

Public Relations: Agentry PR

Creative Design: TAMZ.

Styling: David F. Zambrana

Hair: Oribe

Grooming: Lab Series Skincare for Men

Makeup: Augment

Eyewear Collection: Vuliwear by Dionne Ellison

Shoes: Dr. Martens

Lighting Design: AION Entertainment, Inc.

Set Design: Jahn Hall

Music: Shiran Nicholson

Graphic Design: Christina D’Angelo

Special Thanks to: Erin Hawker, Joe Yang, Brittany Mileo, Sari Baez, Deion Smith, dna model management, Wilhelmina, Fusion, Muse, Soul Artist Management, Red Model Management, One Management

Diplomacy makes clothes to live by, clothes with meaning behind the threads. It is our desire to remind the world of the long-lost art of diplomacy, to champion the practice of thoughtfulness, tact, and civility that is the ethos behind our brand.

The panda in our logo symbolizes friendship, peace, and strength. Its eyepatch conveys individuality, confidence — the boldness to live by your own rules.

Indeed, the highest form of dignity is not in what we say, it is in how we live.

