Do You Have What it Takes to Rethink Fashion?

Do you have what it takes to rethink fashion? Redress is scouring the globe for the top emerging design talent to transform fashion for the Redress Design Award 2018. If you are an emerging designer or student with less than 3 years’ experience, you could be in with the chance to win first prize – to design for exciting new up-cycling brand, The R Collective and many other career supporting prizes.

WHAT IS THE REDRESS DESIGN AWARD?

The Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award) is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition. Organised by Redress, the competition provides education and inspiration to emerging fashion designers around the world about sustainable design theories and techniques in order to drive growth towards a circular fashion system.

WHO CAN APPLY?

The Redress Design Award 2018 is for emerging fashion designers aged 18 years or above (as of the application closing date on 13 March 2018). Applicants may be newly established designers with less than three years’ professional fashion design experience or be fashion students in any year at a university or institute.

WHAT IS THE COMPETITION DESIGN BRIEF?

You are tasked to create a sustainable collection to transform how contemporary, fashion – loving, confident women dress. Your designs must inspire The R Collective’s customers – who are optimistic trailblazers ranging from entrepreneurs and business leaders, to passionate change-makers in their own right. Your collection should create a new relationship to fashion that unites an appreciation of style with a deeper aspiration for positive change for the planet.

ALL DESIGNS MUST SHOW EVIDENCE OF

Re-inventing fashion by using one or more of the sustainable design techniques of zero-waste, up-cycling and reconstruction

Reclaiming textile ‘waste’ in unexpected ways

Reflecting opportunities for reproducibility, scalability and marketability\

Re-imagining sustainable design strategies and innovations to improve the garment’s lifecycle

TO WIN, YOU MUST

Create three ready-to-wear outfit sketches (complete outfits not necessary at the application stage) for construction using textile waste. If you are successful in becoming one of the ten finalists, you must then make these three ready-to-wear sketches into complete outfits, together with an additional complete ready-to-wear outfit and one showpiece for the grand final fashion show.

Impress the judges. For the Open Application and Semi-Final judging, your designs will be scored in three categories 1) Creativity and originality, 2) Sustainability and 3)

Marketability – based on the creative design brief. For the grand final judging, an additional category of Workmanship will be added when the judges view your collection in person.

During the grand final trip you will also be observed in order to assess your understanding and application of sustainable design strategies and processes during the various challenges.

Click https://www.redressdesignaward.com/2018/apply to apply by Tuesday, 13 March 2018, 11.59pm!

DESIGN REQUIREMENTS

One moodboard illustrating the theme, inspiration and colours of the entire competition collection.

Three ready-to-wear outfit illustrations with technical drawings (front and back) based on one or more sustainable design techniques zero-waste, up-cycling and reconstruction. No complete outfits are required to be made at the open application stage. All submitted artwork must be original creations designed by the applicant and must not have been previously shown in public.

An outfit must be made up of one or more pieces that cover a model’s upper and lower body and can include garments such as tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and coats. Shoes and accessories are not required.

Information about textile waste selection including the type of fibre, type of textile and source. All designs must use textile waste. Applicants are required to provide clear photos of the original textiles before any cutting or alteration, in order to show that such textiles are available for use.No changes to artworks or textile selections are permitted after submission.

Five brief written statements about the collection, sustainable design strategies and the designer’s aspirations.

KEY DATES

Open Application:

8 January 2018 Launch of the online Open Application 13 March 2018 Application deadline (11:59pm local time)

17 April 2018 30 semi-finalists announced on redressdesignaward.com

Semi-Final Judging:

15 May 2018 Ten finalists announced on redressdesignaward.com

Final:

24 May 2018 Deadline for finalists’ online submission of first work-in-progress report

28 June 2018 Deadline for finalists’ online submission of second work-in-progress report

19 July 2018 Deadline for finalists to send their completed competition collection to Hong Kong Late Aug/Early September 2018* Finalists arrive in Hong Kong and attend multiple activities Early September 2018* Grand Final fashion show and winners announced

Early September 2018* Finalists depart Hong Kong

October-December 2018 Touring international exhibition October 2018 onwards Winners claim their prizes

2019 Frontline Fashion III airs

*Exact dates TBC

FIRST PRIZE

THE REDRESS DESIGN AW ARD 2018 WITH THE R COLLECTIVE

If you win, you will join the team of fashion game-changers at The R Collective, the new up- cycled fashion brand that was born from Redress, to create an up-cycled collection for retail.

Following your runway victory, you will work remotely with The R Collective’s design team before returning to the dynamic city of Hong Kong for four to six weeks to finesse your designs, help to source fabric waste and assist with production planning. During this time, you will present your collection to the region’s top buyers to entice leading department stores to retail your collection, alongside The R Collective’s e-commerce platform.

You will also drive your collection’s marketing campaign, including photo and video shoots, as you learn about how scaling up pieces of your winning competition collection for the real world of retail. Along with this crowning prize, you will rightfully earn yourself a position alongside the other talented designers already in The R Collective, bagging yourself the chance to have your voice and talents recognized under this global spotlight.

RUNNER-UP PRIZE

THE REDRESS DESIGN AWARD 2018 MENTORSHIP WITH ORSOLA DE CASTRO

The runner-up prize winner will receive a tailored mentorship with distinguished sustainable fashion designer and competition judge, Orsola de Castro. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in sustainable fashion, Orsola has nurtured many of the pioneering names in sustainable fashion from their early designs through to their established brands. This mentorship opportunity will give you expert and targeted support, which will be provided to you wherever you are in the world through video calls and by email over a six-month period. This will propel your career in sustainable fashion design forwards and prepare you, your visions and your collections for the competitive market of attracting fashion buyers and media

– and ultimately securing success.

Visit redressdesignaward.com/prizes for full prize details.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Last season’s winners were Kate Morris and Lia Kassif.

You can read about past alumni here.

