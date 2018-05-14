Bvlgari and the Supercars Owners Circle

The Rome-based Maison and the world’s most exclusive network of car collectors share a number of core values: excellence, passion, performance and prestige.

The partnership kicked off on May 5th and 6th 2018 at the Bvlgari Hotel in Milan with the presentation of an equally exceptional watch.



Two remarkable signatures in their respective fields of excellence are joining forces in a unique and exclusive relationship. BVLGARI and the Supercar Owners Circle (SOC) have chosen to express their shared values through this partnership signed for an initial three-year duration. The kick-off took place at the prestigious Bvlgari Hotel in Milan on May 5th and 6th 2018 with the presentation of the Octo Tourbillon Sapphire SOC: a watch issued exclusively for “the world’s most discerning car collectors.”

Excellence is the guiding thread uniting the Rome-based Maison and the SOC. While the former is one of the most prestigious luxury brands on the planet, the Supercar Owners Circle encompasses a select group of passionate international devotees and automotive enthusiasts. Their distinguishing feature lies in their ownership of the rarest cars on the market. The SOC philosophy is based on global experience in driving such high-end vehicles and an unrivalled level of service to its members around the world.

Achieving the best is also an integral part of the Bvlgari attitude, and this partnership with the SOC was a natural choice, sealed by the creation of a truly unique timepiece: the Octo Tourbillon Sapphire SOC.

Fired by the same spirit, this exclusive, contemporary, technological yet truly timeless watch reflects SOC members’ passion for standout cars. The sapphire case middle, rimmed by DLC- coated titanium, entirely reveals the movement equipped with a tourbillon. The time is displayed on hour-markers made of 18K yellow gold, as too are the lateral tubes visible through the sapphire crystal, the power-reserve indicator, and the crown adorned with the SOC logo. This creation was introduced at the May 5th Gala Dinner held at the Bvlgari Hotel. The next day, the supercars taking part in the event paraded through the Lombardian city in a police convoy before heading off to visit one of the largest existing private collections of exceptional cars, owned by an SOC member.

Bvlgari’s next rendezvous with the Supercar Owners Circle will take place in the United Kingdom on June 4th 2018 at the historic Goodwood Circuit, in Switzerland on September 1st 2018 and in Dubai on December 2nd 2018 to celebrate the UAE’s 47th National Day.

The Supercar Owners Circle

