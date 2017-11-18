Sophie Dyer lives in London, is a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and a self confessed Francophile. She is passionate about ethical fashion, feminism, and travel

Totes Awesome

Alexa Chung is a favourite on any catwalk’s FROW.

Now the presenter-turned-designer and all-’round fashion icon has designed a handbag to raise money for Sarabande (a charity foundation created by the late Alexander McQueen) and promote small businesses in the UK.

Following the successful launch of her debut collection this year, Chung has now designed a baby blue gingham tote bag in order to promote Small Shop Saturday (December 2nd), a day that celebrates small businesses in the UK in collaboration with American Express.

Chung’s effortless style is something that many a fashionista would like to emulate, and this tote screams Alexa but it also nods toward a significant influence on her style, Jane Birkin. Even though the winter months have arrived, the tote oozes chic spring/summer.

However, this bag is more than just a cute fashion accessory. Supporting small businesses is something close to Chung’s heart and she has recalled in numerous interviews what a key part of her upbringing in Hampshire they were. She also champions helping young creative minds achieve their dreams, which is the mantra of the Sarabande charity.

To her millions of fans that want a taste of Chung’s style, the mini gingham tote — complete with a handwritten A on the corner — may be the perfect fit, as it retails at budget friendly £25 and is available to buy on her website.

Get yours now, because it’ll be a “must have” accessory this London or New York Fashion Week.

