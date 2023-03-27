Monte Carlo Chic: Getting Glamorous in the French

While dropping a six-digit sum in Monte Carlo may be beyond your reach, you can still achieve the understated elegance of this favorite tax haven with ease. People there like wearing ripped jeans, huge shirts, and fresh kicks, but you might end up dressing too laid-back if you’re not careful.

It’s likely that everyone desires a lifestyle filled with glamorous outfits, expensive champagne, and multi-million-pound penthouses, but you can also elevate your sense of style to reach such great heights. Therefore, allow yourself to be inspired by the high-end fashions of Monaco.

The Monaco Fashion Scene

To fully experience the legendary “French Riviera style” and satisfy your craving for elegance, a visit to the Casino de Monte-Carlo is a must. The nightlife there never stops, and access to gaming rooms and other amenities is strictly regulated, with a dress code requiring smart attire. With that being said, if you prefer to gamble from the comfort of your home, entertaining online slot machines may serve a convenient option without the need for tailored pieces or elegant suits.

Of course, visiting the gambling establishment in person at night demands a more dressy look, ranging from a floor-length gown to a midi-length summer dress, depending on your plans. Opt for whites, neutrals, and navy blue stripes for a fashionable Monaco look. When packing for the Monaco fashion scene, “comfortable chic elegance” is the key style to aim for.

What Is Monte Carlo Fashion Like?

The Monte Carlo fashion scene is a topic with plenty to discuss. To achieve the true “monaco look”, dressing in a somewhat chic manner is necessary. Here are some packing tips to achieve this style.

Simplicity is Key

Avoid modern embellishments and funky designs from certain high street brands that can cheapen your look and make you cringe when browsing through photos in a few months.

Achieving simple elegance doesn’t require a bank loan; clean lines, tailored edges, and unpretentious pieces are all you need. A relaxed silhouette is essential. For a safe casual look, consider pairing wide-legged slacks with a crisp button-up shirt and a camisole underneath.

Colors & Pallets

To achieve the perfect fashion look, aim for neutral colors that evoke a nautical feel, such as shades of blue, white, and cream. These colors are ideal for spring and summer and will put you halfway towards your goal. Pair different shirts and well-crafted tees with tailored shorts or slim trousers/chinos to achieve a relaxed yet effortless look that can be dressed up or down as required. This simple formula never fails to deliver stunning results.

Statement Prints & Patterns

If you want to make a statement with your outfit in Monte Carlo, incorporating prints and patterns can be a great option, especially for events that require a higher level of formality. However, it can be challenging to incorporate prints without going overboard, so it’s essential to follow some guidelines.

When picking out a print, go for something that will last forever. Animal prints and flashy neon colors are cool for a hot minute, but they’ll be out of fashion before you know it. That being said, there are classic prints that will never go out of style, like:

stripes;

checks;

gingham;

polka dots;

florals.

If you’re not sure how to mix patterns, just wear one piece with a print, like a blazer, shorts, or pants. Any more than that and it’ll be too much. If you still don’t think prints are worth the money, then add a splash of color to your look instead.

Pick from bold trend colors like bright orange, electric blue, or hot pink, or go for the traditional pastel tones of the Riviera. You can even wear a pair of statement shoes in a crazy color. That way, you’ll stand out without relying on prints.

Finish Your Look With the Right Shoes & Accessories

Sure thing that shoes and accessories are key to complete your outfit. Opt for deck shoes or driving shoes to achieve a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe. Keep in mind that Monte Carlo is a walking city, so make sure to choose comfortable shoes suitable for sightseeing, especially with the steep hills.

When it comes to shoe color, stick to timeless brown or tan, or nautical shades of blue and white. However, if you’re looking to make a statement, a pair of brightly colored suede drivers or loafers can add a pop of color to your outfit, particularly if the rest of your wardrobe is more neutral.

Besides that, accessories are a great way to add a personal touch to your outfit. Classic Clubmasters, Tortoiseshell, or Wayfarer sunglasses can evoke the marine aesthetic of Monaco. A pocket square or a simple plaited or webbed belt can help elevate a casual outfit. And let’s not forget about the ultimate accessory – a watch that perfectly complements the Monaco aesthetic.

Wrapping Up

Following the Monte Carlo fashion scene, it’s clear that both men and women know how to dress with style and elegance. The town itself is breathtaking, and as the above packing tips demonstrate, achieving a chic and sophisticated look doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, the current trend leans towards a more casual and effortless appearance.

So, even if you don’t plan on visiting this seaside paradise, you can still channel that glamorous Monte Carlo look in your everyday life. Remember to keep it simple, add some stylish accessories, and always exude confidence.

