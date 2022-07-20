Interview with Buki Ade of BFyne

Buki Ade is the Nigerian American fashion designer behind BFyne, which recently had a yet another stand-out show at Miami Swim Week. By utilizing culturally inclusive designs, she has transformed and revolutionized the swimsuit industry.

BFyne is a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand. Every hand-sewn garment has been conceptualized for the fiercely fashion-forward, cultural aficionado you are. BFyne designs are for the risk-taking woman in protest of the fashion status quo. Highly regarded for enchanting designs and alluring hues, BFyne swimsuits emphasize your curves with intention. The BFyne experience is meant to leave you inspired and empowered. Learn more at www.Bfyne.com and follow us on Instagram at @Bfyne.

Models of various shapes, sizes, and shades wore looks showcasing BFyne’s signature strappy swimwear, African inspired Kaftans, and vibrant ready-to-wear. The collection was also purposefully accessorized with oversized straw hats, beaded accessories and shades from Foster Grant SUN LUV collection taking all of the looks to the next level.

Meet Buki Ade

Q: Tell us about the genesis of the BFyne brand.

I was inspired to start my brand after searching for a unique swimsuit while on vacation; there I realized the industry lacked creativity and representation of African designers. I decided to break into the field and shake things up a bit.

I realized the industry lacked creativity and representation of African designers

Always inspired by the bright days of summer with a serene society where imaginations run wild.

My pieces embody a balance of unique silhouettes, vibrant colors, craftsmanship and futuristic elements with dramatic cutouts. I like to color outside of the lines of creativity.

Q: You state the brand is for “risk-taking women in protest of the fashion status quo.” Can you tell us more about that? What kind of woman is drawn to BFyne, and why?

I love taking bold risks for the confident woman that embraces all her imperfections which makes her all too perfect. I believe you should have statement pieces in your wardrobe that demand respect and special attention.

I believe you should have statement pieces

Every piece is imagined first in my heart, then meticulously modified to become a masterpiece.

Q: You’ve been worn by several celebrities, from Beyoncé and Tiwa Savage to Iman and Alicia Keys. What do you think draws these luminaries to your brand?

I think they are drawn to the brand because of what the brand stands for and our brand image. We celebrate black beauty and excellence. It all radiates with the beauty – the majesty that is the black woman.

We celebrate black beauty and excellence

Q: Where does the brand draw inspiration from?

Bfyne is a love letter to Africa- its sunrises, fabrics and agricultural silhouettes will forever give way to the brand. Homage to authenticity and sweetness of life. Forever inspired by AFRICA.

Q: Tell us about Bfyne’s newest collection, “Eden”? What’s new, and what will never change?

“Eden” is inspired by the Garden of Eden. This collection exudes inner strength and resilience. I design for women who want to be confident, empowered, and beautiful. I want them to wear something that best represents who they are.

What will never change is the true BFyne essence and aesthetic.

Q: This is your 2nd year showing with the non-profit organization Models of Color Matter. Talk to us about what you would like to see more of in the fashion industry when it comes to diversity?

I envision a fashion space that is well represented, where women of all races and sizes feel included. In order to continue to uplift women we have to make a conscious effort to prioritize inclusivity.

where women of all races and sizes feel included

Q: Tell us something about yourself that is a little known fact.

I’m a homebody but love to eat out. I’m an interior decorator and discovered my love for painting after a sip and paint with my girlfriends.

Q: What is your advice to young black female entrepreneurs?

I want young black female entrepreneurs to be reminded of their heritage. Of the beautiful continent of Africa that birthed perseverance in their veins. Of their ability to scale unimaginable heights without ever dropping their crowns. Black female entrepreneurs never give up. It is in our veins to never give up.

It is in our veins to never give up.

##

Learn More

bfyne.com

With love,

FWO