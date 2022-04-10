How to Repair Damaged Hair

Does your hair feel like straw? Have your locks lost their shine? You have likely been overprocessing your hair in the same way as millions of other women. In our common struggle to look our best for the world, we are doing unspoken damage to our hair.

Hair comes in all types and colors, but the one thing that it has in common is its delicacy and susceptibility to heat and chemicals. It doesn’t matter what type of hair you have; if it is blown dry daily, bleached, or hot ironed, it’s going to end up damaged and frizzy.

The good news is there are ways to bring your hair back to life. With restorative hair treatments and a few changes to your routine, you can revitalize your hair. Let's take a closer look at a few ways to repair damaged hair and give you locks that you love.

Stop Coloring

Bleach and coloring treatments contain harsh chemicals that will strip your hair of moisture. The natural oils that come from your scalp will not be able to nourish your hair enough to keep it healthy when you routinely use coloring. If you want to renew your hair, you are going to have to ditch the bleach.

If you color your hair to cover up the gray, you still have other options. You can choose to embrace your inner silver fox and let your gray shine through, or you can choose a non-chemical henna to keep your hair color looking great.

Deep Moisture

When you wash, style, or dye your hair, you are stripping out the natural oils and moisture that keep your hair healthy. If your hair feels coarse and brittle, it is in desperate need of moisture. To bring your hair back to life, you will need to add a moisturizing treatment to your regular routine.

There are hundreds of healing hair masks available on the market. Choose one that is primarily natural ingredients without any harsh chemicals. Deep moisturizing treatments should be done at least once per week for the best results.

Skip the Heat

Styling tools like hair dryers and hot irons are essential tools when it comes to getting your hair to look just right. However, these heat-based tools are also part of the reason that your hair has become damaged. If you want to renew the look of your hair, you will need to ditch the heat for a while. Try to embrace your natural waves without the help of heat until your hair begins to look and feel healthier. If you can’t completely give up your styling tools, try to choose a cooler setting.

Less Shampooing

Shampoo is meant to clean your hair, but it essentially just strips dirt and oil out of your locks. While this may seem to make sense, too much shampooing can damage your hair. Most shampoos contain harsh chemicals that can damage your hair and keep it looking dry and frizzy. If your hair has become unmanageable, try skipping the shampoo and limit it to only two to three times a week.

We all want luxurious hair that looks like it should be on the cover of a magazine. While it’s great to style and try new things with your hair, keeping it healthy should be prioritized. Try these tips to help you restore your damaged hair.

