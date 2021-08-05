Top 4 Hairstyles That Never Go Out Of Style

Women may be quite concerned about how fashion trends come and go. But, if there’s one thing that stays, that’s definitely one’s hairstyle. Choosing to have a classic hairdo, you’re guaranteed to always look sleek and polished.

It’s said that true style stands the test of time, and while not everyone survives this test, there are some hairstyles that do.

There really is no top best choice. Your hairstyle and accompanying hair color of choice will largely depend on your preference, what you can rock with confidence, and what goes well with your face shape and size. When you’re unsure, you can also always ask for expert advice from your trusted hairstylist. When a woman’s hair is their crowning glory, surely, one would want it to look its best all the time.

With that said, here are the top four hairstyles which you’re guaranteed to never go out of style – so you’ll always look great, no matter the day, season, or occasion.

1. Pixie Cut

If you’ve been known as that lady who sports long hair all the time, why not give everyone a big surprise by suddenly donning a pixie cut? No, don’t worry about it looking any less feminine! In fact, pixie cuts are so easy to accessorize and dress up with a clean and toned-down makeup look. It’ll never be out of style and you’re guaranteed to never have bad hair days ever again.

Are you still not convinced? Here are great reasons why you should get a pixie cut right now.

It needs less shampoo, conditioner, products, and care. This works great for those of you who want to have great-looking hair but are pressed by time and budget constraints. Busy moms, this one is for you!

It’s a very versatile style that can help you look your best through on-the-rush trips to the grocery, travels, and even formal occasions without much effort.

It’s easier to color as you now have lesser amounts of hair to worry about maintaining and taking care of.

2. Beachy Waves

If you have long hair and you’re blessed with naturally curly hair, now’s the time for those curly locks to step out into the limelight and shine! Or, if you have straight hair and you want to have more volume, you can always have your hair curled, semi-permanently, or by using your trusted curling wand at home.

Don’t fancy using heat all the time? You can always set your hair in a curler overnight and braid. When you wake up the following day, you’ll have beautiful, curly hair.

Beach waves are great, as when you step out flaunting it, your hair always looks stylish. It’s also easy to style, achieving an elegant look all the time.

3. Casual Layers

Layered hair has always been a crowd favorite for years now. Up until today, many women, across different ages, still prefer the layered hair look. Why? Because it frames the face and adds more shape and dimension.

If you have straight hair, then you need to spend time to iron or dry your hair in the morning, for the layers to play along perfectly. With curly hair, the effort doesn’t have to be that extreme, as the curls themselves will settle to make the layers look great.

If you want to have bangs, it’ll also look great on casual layers to give the face a bit more dramatic effect.

4. Blunt Bangs

Whether short or long hair, blunt bangs are one of the easiest ways to make a style impact with your hair. Throughout the years, blunt bangs seem to be a favorite, with it making a comeback regularly. Think of famous supermodels from the ‘90s and their signature blunt bangs.

The only downside to this type of hairstyle, however, is it’s a lot more high-maintenance. This means you’ll have to be willing to spend more time in the morning fixing it up and making sure it stays in place.

Conclusion

While hair trends come and go each season, the list of hairstyles above are classics that are always a no-fail. If you’re ready to give yourself a hair makeover soon, then you should definitely try out any of the hairstyles above. Not only are you guaranteed to look great, but you’ll also feel a lot more confident about yourself as well.

If you feel your hair has been looking a little blah lately, now you can finally achieve that desired fresh look. All that’s left for you to do is to head off to your trusted hairstylist and get chopping.

##