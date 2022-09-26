hiTechMODA Returns to Paris

As New York enters the chilly season after its early September fashion week, the other side of the globe is heating up with tumultuous fashion shows. After its triumphant fashion event, featuring 59 brands from around the world on 79 unique runways, the award-winning production company hiTechMODA arrives at the last stop of SS23 fashion week, Paris.

This season, hiTechMODA brings notable designers from the US to the capital of high fashion, Paris, contributing diversity and cultural inclusivity to the city. Although fashion week will be a frenzy with jam-packed schedules, hiTechMODA has arranged the shows in order and will cater to your vision of the glamor of Parisian fashion.

Looks from these designers will be showcased at the elegant Normandy Le Chantier in the late afternoon and early evening of Friday, 30th of September.

hiTechMODA

Paris hiTechMODA will kick off with designer isKream KULTUR, a genderless, all seasons, high-end clothing brand from Chicago that envisions conveying an artistic expression of mentality through wearable fashion, showcasing their collection, the MH Collection. The talented designer, African-American, Crystal Watts, founded the brand in 2019, through her determination to create sophisticated designs inspired by her mental health experiences shared with her daughter. Her clothing is designed to encourage individuals to embrace themselves with self-love and express their emotions freely, like a celebration. Seldomly seen in Parisian fashion, colorful and unorthodox designs by isKream KULTUR will establish a new creative trend in Paris.

http://www.iskreamkultur.com

@iskreamkultur

After a remarkable achievement during NYFW in early September, having been selected as one of the Best and Brightest, Marc Defang, a Chinese-American designer, brings two new collections Cabaret and Paris Queen to Paris – Marc Defang Fun Fashion and Marc Defang Couture. As a Fashion Institute of Technology graduate, Marc Defang is now fulfilling a lifelong dream, birthed while studying in London in 1992. Established in 1999, Marc Defang New York is America’s leading red carpet, prom, pageant, and bridal footwear and gown brand. Showcasing in Paris, Marc Defang will bring forth timeless and glamorous designs.

www.marcdefang.com

@marcdefang

Designer Yesi Hennessy, originating from Peru, brings rich colors and soft fabrics to the Parisian runway. Yesi’s collection, Winter Holiday, inspired by her international travels, features her hallmark feminine touch. Since childhood, design has been Yesi’s passion. Her utmost promise is that her clothes will add a unique touch to your wardrobe and make you stand out in a crowd.

https://yesirosefashion.com/

@yesirosefashion

Regina’s Couture, by designer Alicia Monje, of Hispanic heritage, will display looks of elegance and enticing beauty. The collection, Seductive, is a vision of allurement and the personification of the color red. The brand, Regina’s Couture launched in 1989 and is now known nationwide for her elite custom designs.

@reginascoutureanddesigns

Award-winning fashion designer, Rachna Chandra of Indian ancestry will present her collection, Couture, with elegant modern designs custom-made to serve all ethnicities through her brand Taj Cottage. The collection will be accessorized with exquisite jewelry and other accessories. The designer founded her company in India in 2005 and relocated to Farmington Hills, Michigan.

http://www.tajcottage.com/

@tajcottage @rachnachandradesigner

Other designers showcasing: EiffelBleu Boutique and STL Boutique from Florida and New York, respectively, represent modern-day fashion and signify the development of aesthetics in this fashion-driven century. In addition, they will enrich Parisian style with innovative American thinking in design, reflecting the cultural diversity that hiTechMODA pursues in their productions.

@eiffel.bleu

Continuing its mission to spread fashion talent worldwide, the pioneering production company, hiTechMODA arrives to the last SS23 fashion week. Accompanied by their creative and innovative American designers, hiTechMODA Paris brings cultural diversify and enrichment to the fashion environment in Paris and beyond.

Tickets are available at www.hiTechMODA.com

Venue Normandy Le Chantier

https://fashionweekonline.com/lumieres-moda

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO