Engagement Ring Trends That Are Set To Define 2023

The jewelry market moves fast, with trends rising to prominence regularly and new style quirks reshaping what modern buyers are looking for.

You might assume that engagement rings are immune to this, but the opposite is true. So what are the latest movements you need to be aware of if you’re thinking of buying one in 2023?

Sustainability is key

Today’s shoppers are clued into sustainable trends in fashion, and this applies to jewelry as well as clothing.

More people are picking synthetic gems over natural ones for this very reason. Lab-grown diamonds don’t have the ethical or ecological impact of mined stones, and so suit the more conscientious consumer of 2023.

Multi-stone rings are gaining traction

In the past, simplicity has ruled the roost when it comes to engagement rings, but designs are getting more elaborate at the moment.

Two stone and even three stone rings are par for the course these days, which does increase the price you’ll pay. It’s still possible to be stylish on a budget, of course, and looking for used engagement rings is a way to make savings, even if a multi-stone piece is on your wishlist.

Bezel setting is shaking up the look of engagement rings

Another stylistic shift that’s happening right now relates to how gems are set in engagement rings. There’s a real demand for bezel setting as opposed to having the stone housed in a more traditional manner.

The style of cut can still be old-school, but with this fresh approach you get a modern alternative which is also a bit more manageable for everyday use.

Pairing pieces allows for a more indulgent engagement experience

People who want to push the boat out and match a set of ruby earrings for women with a similarly styled engagement ring will really blow their partners away with the care and attention they’ve given to choosing these meaningful tokens.

Clearly this step is better suited to big spenders, and is also dependent on whether or not the recipient is the type of person who wears plenty of bling on a regular basis.

Get the combo right, and you’ve got more than one talking point for attending engagement parties and other events leading up to the big day itself.

Semi-precious stones are having their time in the sun

At the other end of the spectrum in terms of price, you’ll find more and more engagement ring customers selecting pieces that put semi-precious stones front and center.

Even lab-grown diamonds can be expensive, so affordable counterparts like peridot and tourmaline make more sense if you can’t or won’t fork out for the priciest gems.

The other thing to note about engagement rings which use semi-precious stones is that they come in a wider variety of colors than you’ll find elsewhere.

It’s not just single, shimmering tones on offer, but also multicolor gems that wink and glisten in a rainbow of hues.

Band choice is not so black and white

Finally, it’s worth talking about the bands that are selected for engagement rings, and how these are also evolving to encompass a cavalcade of combinations and designs never seen before.

In the past, most would stick with a band made from a single metal, but today it’s common for more than one metal to be involved in the construction, whether sitting side by side or intertwined in intricate ways.

All of this means that if you want to buy or receive an engagement ring in 2023, you can get one that’s a great match for your personality and tastes.

