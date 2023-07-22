7 Delicate Minimalist Jewelry Pieces to Elevate Your Style

Jewelry trends often change faster than you can keep track of. But luckily, minimalist jewelry is a trend that has become a permanent style and has become a classic.

That means that it makes sense to invest in some beautiful minimalist pieces. These pieces are often small and understated, avoiding bright colors or flashy patterns.

But subtlety doesn’t mean they don’t still make a statement. Minimalist jewelry is very chic and is a great way to elevate your style. Here are our top seven picks to build a perfect minimalist jewelry collection.

Chain Necklaces

A chain necklace is an excellent minimalist piece that is incredibly versatile and complements your look rather than being the main focal point. For women’s jewelry, delicate chains don’t have to be boring and there are many styles to choose from.

One thing we love is mixing and matching a few different chain styles. Layering chains is an excellent way to add visual interest while still keeping your jewelry minimal.

For example, you can layer a cable chain with a link chain, or a snake chain. We recommend using chains of different lengths to create a captivating effect.

Pearl Necklace

A string of pearls is the ultimate classy jewelry. There are reasons style icons such as Audrey Hepburn wore them. They are beautiful and understated and carry with them an air of old Hollywood glamour. Because of their value, think carefully about how to hide your jewelry.

With pearl necklaces, it’s important to make sure the length compliments the neckline of your outfit. For example, a dress with a high neckline will often look better with a shorter necklace.

To go with the pearl necklace, consider simple pearl earrings to tie the look together. However, some people find matching pearls to be a bit too old-fashioned. You can also wear pearls with something a bit more modern to create a completely different look.

Minimalist Band Rings

Simple band rings are a guaranteed way to make your hands look elegant. When choosing rings, focus on ones that are lightweight with sleek lines. You can wear one or two rings, or you could choose to stack several together to create a unique look.

You can choose rings of the same material that look good together, or even stack multiple of the same ring. If you’re wanting some extra boldness, you can even mix different colored metals for a slightly edgier look.

With choosing band rings, be sure to choose quality materials that won’t tarnish like silver and gold. Don’t forget to invest in jewelry maintenance to help these timeless pieces last a lifetime

Dainty Gemstone Rings

While minimalist jewelry avoids bright colors, dainty gemstone rings are an excellent way to add a small pop of color and personality to an outfit. Large stones are statement pieces that draw attention away from the rest of your look, but dainty gems can tie a look together.

Whether it’s breaking up a monochrome outfit, or incorporating your accent color into your jewelry, dainty gemstone rings are an excellent way to make your jewelry unique.

When it comes to choosing rings, think about what colors you wear most. You can also use things like your star sign to choose a gemstone for a sentimental touch.

Small Hoop Earrings

There is no one size fits all style of jewelry and it’s important to use jewelry to accentuate your style rather than try to copy anyone else. However, if there was one universal piece, it would undoubtedly be the hoop earring.

Hoops come in a dazzling array of sizes, but if you’re wanting a minimalist aesthetic, we suggest going for smaller thinner hoops. Simple hoops go with just about any outfit and there are plenty of ways to customize your look with them.

These basic accessories are a good place to start if you want to look fashionable and beautiful.

Sparkling Studs

One of the ultimate minimalist accessories is a simple sparkling stud earring. We’re seeing this trend everywhere from office workers to celebrities at the Golden Globes. One advantage of minimalist jewelry is that it allows for the outfit to be the main attraction.

If you’re wearing a busy outfit, you want to opt for more understated jewelry. And small diamond studs are the perfect way to bring some sparkle to your look while still keeping your jewelry clean and simple.

Initial Necklaces

Initial necklaces are an excellent way to keep your jewelry visually simple while also being full of sentimental value. Getting a petite chain with a small medallion is an excellent addition to just about any look.

Of course, there are other styles of initial jewelry. You can get small bars with names on them, or letter charms. Any of these can be beautiful, delicate pieces of jewelry in whatever metal you prefer.

