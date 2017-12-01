Fashion Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @ savento_ .

Gifts for Your FROW Friends

As I am someone always in the front row at New York Fashion Week, I understand my friends are sometimes nervous when giving me gifts.

So here are some things that you can never go wrong with, even when your friend may have high expectations for everything in their lives.

Pat McGrath, a long time trendsetter of all things beauty, has gone from creating the beauty looks at Dior to launching a cult-favorite beauty line. Her latest (and greatest) line is this amazing LiquiLUST 007, that everyone in the industry cannot wait to get their hands on.

While it may seem old school, I always send handwritten thank you letters to designers after their shows. What better way to send them than on Kate Schelter ultra fun postcards?



(Photo: Casey Smith)

Rarely leaving time to themselves, this friend needs an unparalleled relaxation routine. I use Moon Dust powders in my matcha to amp up my ability to sleep or Beauty Dust to enhance my skin’s collagen production.

What better than a little silver and gold in silk form? The best fail-safe gift is this Silk sleep mask and pillowcase.

Tata Harper (my personal current obsession) is an uprising beauty star, with products that work miracles. This Glow For It Set is the perfect gift of glowing skin.

What better to gift someone that lives in a city like New York than a Matcha Tea Pollution Clearing Mask?

Between blowouts at Drybar everyone needs help at home, so look no further than this savior Texture Toolkit.

Just to let them know just how bougie you think they are in the most fun way, gift them this chic Caviar Kate Spade purse.

The only polish worth skipping the salon for is this Oribe polish that is sure to be used to the very last drop. Don’t be afraid of candles if they are as chic as this votive set from Malin+Goetz, especially this low-key cool cannabis one.

Happy holidays, and see you at NYFW!

