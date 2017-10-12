Naeem Khan Bridal Fashion Week New York

Continuing his eternal inspiration of the international bride this season, Naeem Khan infused a Spanish flair into the collection. Ornately beaded veils and head pieces gave nodes to Spanish dancers. 1950s and ’60s vibes were undeniably evidenced in the sheer beaded deep v-neck jumpsuit, fitted for an unconditionally retro bride.

Naeem Khan always delivers the perfect look for a bride who is more traditional, with floral embroidered tea-length dresses and ornate detailing. Khan also caters to an untraditional bride who prefers sexy, sheer fabrics, or a bride who wants an embroidered gown with ostrich feathers cascading down.



(Photos: Dan Lecca)

Always delivering at least one unforgettable moment, Khan shook the intimately seated crowd as all the models danced back to stage, strutting afterparty looks. Models danced around in their white sequined, fringe, beaded dresses and boots lined with ostrich feathers to ’60s music.

Khan gave every woman in the audience a look they could wear — whether down the aisle, or to a club.

